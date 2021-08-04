Umar Akmal resumes club cricket as rehab ends next month





Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal watches during a match. Photo: File Umar Akmal was suspended by the PCB for failing to disclose to authorities that he had been approached by a bookmaker.

Akmal’s rehabilitation program started last month, PCB says.

PCB says Umar Akmal has repented, attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a question-and-answer session from the Anti-Corruption Department. LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has received clearance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to resume club cricket, according to a board statement on Wednesday. “Umar Akmal has been cleared to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which began last month,” the PCB said. The PCB said the decision was made after Akmal expressed remorse, attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a question-and-answer session led by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department. His rehabilitation program is expected to be completed next month, after which he will be eligible to participate in Pakistan’s 2021-22 cricket season. Umar Akmal apologizes Last month, in a video message, the cricketer had apologized to the PCB and fans for failing to report to the PCB anti-corruption authorities that he had been approached by bookmakers. “Seventeen months ago, in 2020, I made a mistake that cost not only my career but also my cricket,” Akmal said in the statement. “My mistake was not informing the anti-corruption unit in time when some people… [bookies] approached me,” he had added. The batsman had said he thought about many things during the time he was suspended, adding that he had come to realize that his actions had disgraced Pakistani cricket. “For that, I apologize to my family, to the Pakistan Cricket Board and to cricket fans around the world,” he said. “I, Umar Akmal, advise you all that as cricketers you are the ambassadors of your country. Therefore, keep your distance from any suspicious activity,” the batter had further said. He had closed the video message by urging other cricketers to report to the PCB anti-corruption unit as soon as possible if they are approached by suspicious individuals. Umar Akmal banned for match fixing On April 27, 2020, the Chairman’s Disciplinary Panel had found Akmal guilty of two charges of separate violations of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and imposed a three-year suspension with the periods of ineligibility to to run simultaneously. Akmal was in hot water after revealing in an interview that he was paid $200,000 from fixers for leaving two deliveries in one of the matches. He had also claimed that he had been offered money to skip matches against India. “I was once offered $200,000 for leaving behind two deliveries. I was also offered the offer to skip matches against India,” he said in the interview. The batsman had also said he was approached by fixers during the ICC World Cup, including the 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand. However, Akmal did not state whether or not he had reported this to the anti-corruption unit. Under the ICC Anti-Corruption Codes 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, players are required to report all corrupt approaches they have made during any event and failing to do so carries a minimum penalty of five years. Akmal was suspended from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 2, 2020 and charged with two separate violations of the PCB’s code of conduct.

