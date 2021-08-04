Setzke happy with Fenton soccer summer | Sports coverage for schools in Fenton, Linden, Holly and Lake Fenton





By David Troppens The summer session is over and Fenton varsity football coach Jeff Setzke is quite pleased with what his team has accomplished in recent months. Weve had a good summer, Setzke said. I’m happy with our progress because we needed one. Not because the kids aren’t motivated to do things, but last year wasn’t a traditional summer. We’ve had a great summer with seven-on-seven and stuff like that. Of course, COVID made it nearly impossible to do much of anything in the summer of 2020. And if that wasn’t enough, the season started late, and even as it started practicing with COVID, it created its own special challenges. The teams didn’t start playing until Sept 18. and six game shows were scheduled. That said, the Tigers had a pretty successful season. The Tigers captured their second straight Flint Metro League championship and at least part of the crown for the ninth of the last 10 seasons. But that did not come without its challenges, especially during the postseason. The Tigers won their first playoff game against Walled Lake Central 36-3, but were then hit by some serious COVID-19 protocol. The Tigers had to raise a large number of players for their playoff game against North Farmington, and many played and performed admirably well. The results were a heavy 44-28 loss. We knew from a development standpoint last year that they weren’t getting a summer, Setzke said of the players last year. But we had five freshmen and four sophomores at varsity last year and raised them to get used to varsity football. … Our last playoff game we had COVID, lost four starters and played 14 freshmen and sophomores in that game. This season, the Tigers are losing a strong senior class, but now that experience, the youth they deserved will pay off. The cool thing is we have all those sophomores this year and they have 25 more sophomores playing JV football, Setzke said. This is the best class we have come across in 16 years, there is phenomenal talent. It’s just how long it takes to acclimate to really competing day in and day out at the varsity level. It is a very talented class. The Tigers had their traditional summer, with 7-on-7s and recently concluded with a session at Midland High School. The first official practices begin Monday for all fall prep sports teams in the state.

