The Citi Open Tennis Tournament adds food stalls from David Chang and Tom Colicchio





The Citi Open, DC’s tented pro tennis tournament, returned to Rock Creek Park over the weekend after a hiatus in 2020. While Spanish star Rafael Nadal headlines the action on the court, a mix of local restaurants and vendors backed by famed chefs such as Tom Colicchio and David Chang fill a grass-lined tent known as Market Square. Mark Ein, who took over management of Citi Open in 2019, brought back Levy, the company behind the FedEx Field concessions at Audi Field, to manage the food business. The second round will continue through Thursday, August 5, and the tennis center will play every day through Sunday, August 8. New purveyors for 2021 include Root & Sprig, Colicchio’s new fast-casual spot that caters to hospital staff and patients with options like bowls of tofu and Brussels sprouts. The nascent chain opened its first location in July at the Childrens National in Takoma. David Changs Fuku offers a Match Point Sando, filled with battered chicken tenders, kimchi slaw, knockout sauce, a pat of butter, and pickles on a potato bun test slide Fuku, Chang’s ghost kitchen for habanero-marinated fried chicken sandwiches, is another new addition. A Match Point Sando, filled with battered chicken tenders, kimchi slaw, knockout sauce, a pat of butter, and pickles on a potato bun, comes with jalapeno waffle fries. There is also a Kids Kafe, with a short menu for children. Returning vendors include Dukes Grocery, which hands out its well-known good burgers with an option for vegan Impossible patties. Dolcezza Gelato sells coffee and ice cream Jubilee has booths scattered around the property that offer a Citi Open Caramel flavor. Oro Pizza, run by oven builder Marra Forni, has a pizza oven covered in a mosaic of tennis ball patterned tiles. Jos Andrs is also expected to bring his Pepe food truck. A Chandon Garden Spritz Lounge on the other side of the site is now open to the public after appearing as a VIP space in 2019. At over 8,000 square feet, it has two bars, lounge chairs and a DJ who shows up at least twice a day. During a rain delay on the first Sunday of the tournament, fans turned the lounge into a dance floor. It’s a club-like atmosphere with a DJ, music, a huge bar and lots of energy, says Ein. Next to the luxurious wine garden is a more relaxed beer garden run by Heineken, complete with foosball, cornhole and table tennis. The two bars there serve beer, wine and hard seltzer. For cocktails, Ein Frederick, Maryland, brought Butterfly Spirits distillery, known for its lavender vodka. Butterfly offers an elderflower cocktail in a VIP lounge and several bars on site. Three Chord Bourbon also has a small stand at the base of the stadium opposite Market Square, where you can enjoy three types of liqueurs. The popular Fros Terrace on the second floor of Center Court is also back and offers a patio overlooking the Tribune. Under the city’s reinstated mask mandate, visitors to Citi Open are required to wear masks in indoor areas while not eating or drinking. But this is actually a completely outdoor event, Ein says.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Eater DC

Sign up for our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dc.eater.com/2021/8/4/22609532/citi-open-2021-rafael-nadal-david-chang-tom-colicchio-food-tent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos