Olympic Games 2021 – Today’s Event Schedule, Medal Tracker and What to Watch in Tokyo





What’s Happening at the Olympics? We’ve got you covered. More hoops and athletics as the Tokyo Olympics end. Olympic Games Medal Tracker Top Olympic Events Basketball — (Men’s Semifinals: United States vs. Australia — Thursday 12:15 PM): As Team USA enters the men’s semifinals, it will face a familiar opponent. In a pre-Olympic exhibition, the US lost to Australia. That came after a stunning US loss to Nigeria. Patty Mills led the Australians with 22 points. Now the two nations will meet again. Kevin Durant had led the way for the US. Track and Field– (Men’s 20K run — 3:30 a.m. Thursday): The 20 km race has been competed by men at the Olympic Games since 1956. Women first competed in race walking at the 1992 Olympics and stepped up to 20km at the 2000 Sydney Games. The men’s 20km racewalk world record is held by Yusuke Suzuki, who ran 1:16:36 at the Asian Race Walking Championships in his hometown of Nomi, Japan. Suzuki’s new world record came just a week after the mark of Yohann Diniz, who ran a record time of 1:17:02 in Arles during the 2015 French Championships. The women’s world record of 1:24:38 was set by China’s Liu Hong. Olympic Games schedule of events (All times ET) 6:30 pm: Golf (women’s second round) 8:00 pm: Beach Volleyball — (men’s/women’s semifinals) 8:00 pm: Skateboarding 8:08 p.m.-9:55 a.m.: Athletics (various events) 8:30 in the evening: Canoe/Kayak — (Semifinal) 9:00 am: Diving — (women’s semifinal) 9:30 pm: Field Hockey — Medal Event 10:00 PM: Table tennis — medal event 10 pm: Athletics (Men’s Triple Jump Final) — Medal Event 10:05-11:50 am: wrestle (different weight classes) — medal events 10:55 PM: Athletics (Men’s 110m Hurdles Final) — Medal Event 11:30 pm: Skateboarding (Men’s Park Final) — Medal Event Thursday morning at the Olympics 00:00: Volleyball — (men’s 1 semifinal) 12:15 pm: Basketball — (Men’s Semifinals — USA vs. Australia) 12:15 pm: Canoe/kayak — medal event 12:30 pm: wrestle 1:00 AM: Boxing — medal event 1:00 AM: Water polo 2:00 am: Diving — Medal Event 2:30 am: Cycling — medal event 03:30 am: Track and Field — medal event 4:00: Handball — (men’s semifinal) 4:30 am: Sport Climbing — Medal Event 6:00 am: Basketball 6:00 am: Field Hockey — Medal Event 6.30 in the morning: Table tennis — medal event 7 hours: Basketball (Men’s Semifinal — France vs. Slovenia) 08:00: Beach Volleyball — (men’s/women’s semifinals)

