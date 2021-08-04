USC Men’s Basketball Plays In Inaugural Competition 4 Cause Classic





Basketball Men | 04 August 2021 Coming off an Elite Eight run in the 2020-21 season, the USC men’s basketball team will take on Oklahoma State in the inaugural Compete 4 Cause Classic to be held December 21 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma . early season doubleheader will also feature Tulsa versus North Texas in the other game. USC went 25-8 during the 2020-21 season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight before falling as the Championship Finalist and then undefeated Gonzaga. The Trojans also went 15-5 in Pac-12 play to finish second, percentage points behind Oregon (14-4) beating it in the regular season and in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Andy Enfield is the reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year, the first Trojan head coach to win the award since George Raveling in 1992, and has led USC to 47 wins over the past two seasons, third among all teams in basketball’s six power conferences. The Trojans were in ninth place in the final Coaches Poll of the season. Oklahoma State, led by head coach Mike Boynton, is coming out of a 2021 campaign with a 21-9 record, a trip to the Big 12 Championship title game, and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. The Cowboys have the 2021 NBA Draft first overall pick Cade Cunningham with a trio of talented transfers led by former five-star recruit Moussa Cisse, who helped Memphis to the 2021 NIT title along with USC transfer guard Boogie Ellis. Junior guard Avery Anderson III is the Cowboys’ top scorer with 12.2 points per game. Rooted in service, the charitable component for Compete 4 Cause Classic inspires the student-athletes to use their talent, fame and influence to influence the lives of people in the local community. The [a3] Initiative, associated with U-Sports Group and the Compete 4 Cause Classic basketball platform, will have a major impact on the OKC community and be a rewarding experience for the student-athletes and universities. “We are very excited to unveil our third signature sporting event, Compete 4 Cause Classic,” said U-Sports Group President Rhossi Carron. “As with all of our USG events, the focus is on creating value well beyond the games on the field. Our platform is built to highlight relevant social issues, with the idea of ​​using the power of sport to We look forward to using the Compete 4 Cause Classic basketball platform to impact the lives of children in the state of Oklahoma.” Event details and ticket information for Compete 4 Cause Classic will be released at a later date. For event updates, visit UsportsGroup.com.

