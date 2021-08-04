Arshad Nadeem nearly got lost in cricket before becoming Pakistan’s first Olympic finalist in athletics





Arshad Nadeem, who became the first Pakistani ever to qualify for the final of an athletics competition at the Olympics, could have easily lost to cricket if his brother hadn’t convinced him to take up athletics. The 24-year-old who belongs to Mian Channu, a small town near Khanewal in the Punjab province, was a talented cricketer, but as he had to work in the cotton and wheat fields, he did not have enough time for the game. “He was very athletic and strong and he couldn’t get enough time for cricket, although he was a very good all-rounder. I advised him to do athletics because it took less time,” said his brother, Afzal. Known for the fertile cotton and wheat producing countries, Mian Channu has produced a number of cricket and hockey players at international level, but Arshad decided to make a name for himself. making in athletics On Wednesday, he advanced to the final of the javelin throwing competition to be held on August 7. Arshad threw from 85.16 meters to qualify for the final where he will face Neeraj Chopra of India, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, who threw 86.65 meters on his first attempt, and Germany’s Johannes Vetter . Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete in history to qualify for the finals of an athletics event at the Olympics. “Arshad is in very good shape at the moment and he feels confident for the final,” said his brother. Arshad had said in an interview before he left for Tokyo that he never saw what the other competitors were doing and only focused on what he was doing. He already had a penchant for gold after taking the podium at the South Asian Games in Nepal last year and also taking bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games behind gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Despite the lack of training facilities, international fame and dietary issues, earlier this year Arshad threw the javelin to a distance of 86.39 meters (his personal bets), setting a national record at the Imam Reza Championship in Iran. In 2019 he threw 86.29m at the South Asian Games in Nepal. His coach, Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari, was the person who gave him his first real breakthrough, in 2015, when he landed him a job at the Water and Power Plant (Wapda), a government agency known for years for nurturing sports talent . It was in 2015 that Arshad appeared in the National Championships and broke the national record for javelin throwing to win gold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebridge.in/athletics/arshad-nadeem-cricket-pakistan-first-olympic-finalist-athletics-24118 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

