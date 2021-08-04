5 Highest Rated Texas A&M Soccer Players in Madden 22





Another year, another Madden video game, which can be an extremely exciting time for Texas A&M Football fans. As we approach the end of the off-season, there is no clear number for how many players the Texas A&M Football team will have in the NFL next season. That said, by 2020 they had 27, a number that can only surpass eight other schools. Among those 27 players, the Aggies have a handful of top athletes in the National Football League, including arguably one of the best players in his respective positions. Today I’m going to list the highest rated Texas A&M Football players in the Madden 22 video game. Top Texas A&M Soccer Players in Madden 22, Honorable Mentions OT Jake Matthews, 81 Overall: Jake Matthews was one of the offensive linemen who helped Johnny Manziel achieve Heisman status nearly a decade ago. The offensive tackle was among the best in the nation, earning two consecutive All-American selections and cementing his name as one to be desired in the NFL Draft, where he would be taken 6th overall pick. He has had an extremely solid career with the Atlanta Falcons, where the O-Lineman earned a Pro Bowl roster in 2018 and a $75 million 5-year contract the same year. He received an 81 rating in Madden 22. C Erik McCoy, 83 Overall: True Aggie fans will probably make the argument that Erik McCoy shouldn’t be rated higher than Jake Matthews, but it’s a video game. Weird things happen. McCoy has a very different story to Matthews, as the third-year center was selected in the second round to the New Orleans Saints, where he immediately impressed and earned the PFWA All-Rookie team honors. At just 23 years old, he looks like he will be an important part of the Saints’ offensive line. The former Aggie center was considered good enough to earn an overall rating of 83, which may be part of the benefits of a strong attacking system from Saints.

