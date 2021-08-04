Texas A&M Womens Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule





BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas Texas A&M women’s tennis and head coach Mark Weaver announced the Aggies 2021-22 schedule Wednesday, which includes a fall tournament and 20 double spring games at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Coach (Jordan) Szabo and I are excited to announce our 2021-22 schedule, Weaver said. As always, the SEC portion of our schedule will be loaded, and we were also very conscious about designing a challenging non-conference slate. We look forward to meeting these challenges with our highly talented roster we have for this coming season. The Maroon & White open the season with a series of fall tournaments, starting with the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas, on October 1-3. A&M travels to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the 2021 ITA All-American Championships Oct. 4-10, followed by the ITA Texas Regional Championships at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center on the TCU campus (Oct. 14 -18). A&M will continue its road trip in the fall at the Rice Invitational in Houston (October 29-31), followed by a four-day stay in San Diego for the ITA National Fall Championships November 4-7. The Aggies will wrap up the fall at Bryan-College Station as the team hosts the Texas A&M Fall Invitational November 12-14. Texas A&M women’s tennis heralds its 43rd league year and the eighth season of the Mark Weaver era in 2022 at the Mitchell Tennis Center with a doubleheader on Jan. 16, as the Aggies take on McNeese and Tarleton State. The Maroon & White host their second home doubleheader on January 22 against Houston and Texas State, followed by another twin-bill on January 27 against Florida Atlantic and Prairie View A&M. The Aggies will host the Bryan-College Station Regional during the 14th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, welcoming Princeton on January 29, followed by a game against Texas Tech of South Carolina on January 30. A&M will host a doubleheader against SMU and Sam Houston State (February 5) before the start of the ITA National Womens Team Indoor Championships. The winner of each region during the ITA Kickoff Weekend will receive an invite to the Team Indoor event at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin (February 11-14). The Maroon & White will round out the non-conference portion of their schedule with two more doubleheaders, starting with TCU and Abilene Christian on February 19, followed by fights against Rice and the state of New Mexico on February 26. Texas A&M celebrates its 10th anniversary as a member of the Southeastern Conference with a 13-game slate, including six events in the friendly environment of the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies receive South Carolina (March 4), Florida (March 6), Vanderbilt (March 18), Kentucky (March 20), Auburn (April 1) and Alabama (April 3), and head out against Mississippi State (March 11) , Ole Miss (March 13), Tennessee (March 25), the defending SEC champion Georgia (March 27), LSU (April 8), Arkansas (April 15), and Missouri (April 17). The postseason action kicks off April 20-24 with the 2022 SEC Womens Tennis Championships at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida. The 2022 NCAA Womens Tennis Championships kicks off May 6-8 with first- and second-round action at various campus locations across the country. The Round of 16 will take place May 13-15 at campus locations, followed by the NCAA Womens Team Championships at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois (May 19-21). A&M enters the 2021-22 campaign after one of the more successful seasons in program history, headlined by the program’s first appearance in the SEC Championship Match, a NCAA round of 16 berth and a pair of All-America -awards for Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goudsmid. The Aggie roster is led by Makarova and Goldsmith, as well as returnees Katya Townsend, Renee McBryde, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins. Weaver and Szabo bolstered the Maroon & White lineup with the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. The class includes Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana, Jeanette Mireles, Ellie Pittman, and Kayal Gownder. 2021-22 TEXAS A&M WOMEN’S TENNIS SCHEDULE AUTUMN TOURNAMENT MA September 19-26 | UTR Pro Tennis Tour | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center October 1-3 | Baylor Invitation | Waco, Texas | Hurd Tennis Center October 4-10 | ITA All American Championships | Charleston, SC October 14-18 | ITA Texas Regional | Fort Worth, Texas | Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center October 29-31 | Rice Invitation | Houston, Texas | George R. Brown Tennis Center Nov 4-7 | ITA Fall National Championships @ San Diego November 12-14 | Texas A&M Fall Invitation | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center DOUBLE MATCH SCHEDULE January 16 | McNeese | 12 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center January 16 | Tarleton | 4 p.m. | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center January 22 | Houston | 12 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center January 22 | State of Texas | 4.30 pm | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center January 27 | Florida Atlantic Ocean | 12 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center January 27 | Prairie View A&M | 4.30 pm | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center January 29 | Princeton | 11 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center January 30 | South Carolina of Texas Tech | 11 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center February 5 | SME | 12 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center February 5 | Sam Houston State | 4.30 pm | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center February 11 14 | ITA National Indoor Championships | Madison, Wisconsin | Nielsen Tennis Stadium February 19 | TCU | 12 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center February 19 | Abilene Christian | 4.30 pm | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center February 26 | Rice | 12 o’clock | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center February 26 | State of New Mexico | 4.30 pm | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center March 4 | South Carolina | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center March 6 | Florida | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center March 11 | at Mississippi State | Starkville, Miss | AJ Pitts Tennis Center March 13 | at Ole Miss | Oxford, Miss | Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center March 18 | Vanderbilt | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center March 20 | Kentucky | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center March 25 | in Tennessee | Knoxville, Tennessee | Barksdale Stadium March 27 | in Georgia | Dan Magill Tennis Complex | Athens, Ge. April 1 | Maroon | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center April 3 | Alabama | Bryan College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center April 8 | at LSU | Baton Rouge, LA. | LSU Tennis Complex April 15 | in Arkansas | Fayetteville, Ark. | Billingsley Tennis Center April 17 | in Missouri | Columbia, Mo. | Tennis complex Mizzou Apr 20 24 | SEC Women’s Tennis Championships | Gainesville, Florida | Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex May 6 8 | NCAA First and Second Round | Campus Locations 13 May 15| NCAA Round of 16 | Campus Locations May 19 21| Women’s NCAA Team Championships | Urbana, Illinois | Atkins Tennis Center

