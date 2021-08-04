Family wanted Nisha Warsi to stop playing hockey, but she changed their mindset: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 3 Nisha Warsi (26), a member of the Indian women’s hockey team, lives with her family in a 25 m² house in the West Ram Nagar colony in the city. Not only has she changed the mindset of her parents but also won the laurels for the entire nation after the team’s outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Sohrab Ahmad, Nisha’s father, told The Tribune that she was his third daughter. We couldn’t afford her sports expenses, but her passion for games and the support of our family members and her coach helped her achieve the goal, he said. Nish Warsi, player of the Indian hockey team, along with her younger brother. A tailor by trade and living in a rented house, he was their family’s sole breadwinner until 2016, when he suffered a crippling stroke that forced him to give up his job. Her mother, Mahroon, worked in a foam factory for a few years before Nisha got a job on the railroad. We bought a 25 sqm house in the same neighborhood after she got a job on the railroad, her father said. “Now Nisha is the sole breadwinner for our family,” he added. “Nisha and Neha Goyal (another hockey player) studied at the same school. Nisha started playing at the age of 9,” he said. She went on to play at Pritam Siwach’s academy in the industrial estate. Sohrab said, “I was thinking that she is a girl and what she will do by playing games. But I was wrong and my daughter has changed my way of thinking.” Being selected into the Indian hockey team and qualifying for the Olympics was her dream and she fulfilled it with her hard work. Not only the family members, but all Indians are proud today. At one point, Nisha was on the verge of quitting the game because her family forced her to marry after joining the railways, but she wanted to play more for India, said Pritam Rani Siwach, who nurtured the hockey player in her academy. “I called her parents down and convinced them to let her play and fulfill her dreams,” Siwach said. It was a very big achievement for our hockey team in which three players – Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Sharmila – were from our academy, she added.

