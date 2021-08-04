Pep Lijnders’ diary: Day 24, cheers to Ibou, table tennis and more

It’s been a few days since my last entry, but the hard work is underway here in Evian, on and off the field.

What we do on the pitch is obviously the most important thing leading up to the start of the new season, but there have also been a few events that we have held as a group at the hotel.

There is a real competition in the training which is great to see. We are in the third phase of our preseason, our ‘us versus the world’ mentality is what we are working on. Now we look at the game by game, step by step. Just focus on the process.

We continued our ‘finals’ theme and the ‘young vs old’ competitions were top notch, although discussions between the players are still ongoing about the staff’s early end of scoring. Allegedly.

There are many moments in the game where things go against you and you have to deal with them. In this case, the other team failed to… as Nathaniel Phillips said!

We also had the latest set of runs with a crossbar challenge included. We use it as a team challenge, to stimulate team spirit. The boys had to hit the bar four times, with trainers on, among them, which killed them. Or, if a player heads the net into the net right after hitting the bar, the run would be over.

Nat was the only one who took off his shoes to try… but he still missed. Curtis was the only one to touch the ball, but he couldn’t follow the header. Achieving this meant that they no longer had to run.

There was also the whole team cheering for Ibou who had made his last 1,000 meters. It clearly showed how he integrates with the group.

Everyone did the extra 1,000m runs as fast as they could, but we let Mo and Sadio together overtake everyone else. What kind of machines those two are, it’s unbelievable.

Thiago is increasingly participating in parts of team training. He came back with a little problem, so we’ll sort him out. It’s great to see that he’s almost done with his rehab.

We also had some special guests who worked with us, a company called Neuro11. Niklas and Patrick did a unique job with some of our free kick and penalty takers. They give players the right input to find the right flow and thus more accuracy. They help put the players in the right frame of mind and reset.

Off the field we had the padel tennis tournament under the coaching staff. Vitor and myself, we are still unbeaten and we can see from the score of the last game that we will certainly remain so for a long time to come. Ray entered the padel games and played with Jürgen; I honestly think a mummy wears less tape! haha!

On Tuesday evening there was the annual table tennis tournament in the hotel. Millie said it was the first time in his life that he saw Bobby nervous, haha!

Once again, Mo was the deserved winner, but big credit goes to his partner Matt for handling the pressures associated with pairing up with our three-time winner and sticking everyone up in advance. It was great to see that there was no one in the room who didn’t want him to win with Mo. I now call him ‘Matt Murray’.

That said, Caoimhin Kelleher and Lee Richardson put up a decent fight. The whole atmosphere around the competition improves every year we do it.

Robbo and Mick were the boys’ favorite couple. That was because Mick had been practicing all day and didn’t want to let Robbo down.

Mick is the guy who cleans all our rooms and stuff. He’s a top guy to have around and all the guys get along really well with him. Since COVID he travels with us everywhere.

Likewise, Jamie and his team – our security people – make sure that everything goes safely and according to plan. You don’t see them, but they are always there. It’s another great team behind the team.

It was funny to have them in the table tennis table and show a different face of them, but I think we are all very happy that they are better at safety than at table tennis…

On Monday Ben Fogle came to visit and gave an inspiring speech to us. He gave some great examples that many things are possible and that the mindset controls everything from swimming with crocodiles to crossing the Atlantic. “We all have to climb our own Everest,” was one of his quotes. Philosophical but true.

The random conversations throughout the day were the best. His life story is something we can take as an example and there are many parallels to ours and our seasons. What we can take away from his conversations is that we can always push ourselves a little bit more.

The same goes for the Olympics. When you see some of the individual stories, the trails, in the competition, it’s incredible. I could not have greater respect for those who live their passion and overcome so much adversity.

We have another game tomorrow and another test against Bologna. We had a typical MD-1 today in not so typical Evian weather, with lots of rain. But the preparations have gone well. Joel ‘The Tower’ scored a winning header in the set pieces after Robbo put it on a board for him.

While I was taking notes this morning, Jürgen came over and immediately said that the Dutch hockey ladies had won. We discussed this during their run. “Total Hockey!” I was kidding. It’s great to see that hard work pays off. Congratulations to them and good luck in the final against Argentina.

For us it was really good to see that the new deals for Trent, Fab and now Ali are ready. To have more time with them is important for continuity and we like to make this LFC journey together.

As the season gets closer to the start I have less and less time to write but I want to let you know that we are on the right track and look forward to seeing you all at Anfield.

speak again soon,

futu

Pep Lijnders spoke with James Carroll