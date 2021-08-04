‘No need to panic’ as Joe Burrow, Bengal’s strike battle at training camp





Joe Burrow didn’t exactly look like the record-breaking rookie of 2020 from the start of Bengals training camp. Understandably so as the second-year quarterback returns from an ACL tear. Perhaps more troubling, though, is that the Bengals’ pass protection, which struggled last year and jeopardized the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, didn’t handle the Bengals’ rush particularly well in early practice either. Camp reports that Burrow looks uneasy, however, are premature to coach Zac Taylor. “I think it’s the whole unit right now. We’re just starting to feel a little bit together. You know, you’d love to throw touchdowns on every game now, but we need to make some progress,” Taylor told reporters Wednesday. “But for whatever reason there is no need to panic. We have 39 days left before our first game. We still have a lot of practice to do. I’m excited because we know we can keep winning. We’re going to be better and more detailed, and that’s going to happen come.” Burrow, while healthy, provided an injection of excitement for Bengals fans last year despite the club’s last place in the division (4-11-1). He broke NFL rookie passing records, including the first to pass for three consecutive 300-yard games, against the Jaguars, Eagles and Browns. Taylor, in turn, let it fly with the pass violation as Burrow averaged 40.4 pass attempts over 10 starts before being injured. So far in camp, however, Burrow is still looking for rhythm. “There are several tracks that guys are riding on right now,” Taylor said. “I’m encouraged by what I see of Joe and when I meet Joe, and again we’re going to play more balls as we go along, we all know that.” Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd chimed in on Burrow’s status after practice on Wednesday. “I think he looks good,” Boyd said. “Just by watching him move and his pocket presence seems great. He’s a little dubious on his knee, but it’s a little hard to tell. In my opinion, he’s ready to go. I also think he (not ) we don’t go out to destroy a defense, you know. “It’s a whole unit thing, so we need to make sure all 11 guys are involved in that piece, knowing what their exact job is, and then just sorting out and reading the progress. I think he’s on the right track.” .” Burrow’s return from injury and the protection that awaits him will be featured in the club’s preseason opener on August 14 against defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which features one of the league’s elite defenses. .

