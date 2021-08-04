Sports
England ill-prepared for India series, says batting coach Marcus Trescothick | Cricket News
England arrived for the high-profile encounter on the back of a steady stream of limited-overs cricket; some of the top seven hadn’t played first-class cricket since their tame defeat to New Zealand in June
By PA Media
Last updated: 04/08/21 8:43 PM
Battle coach Marcus Trescothick admitted England came unprepared in their tent test series against India after being sacked for 183 at Trent Bridge on the first day.
Arriving for the high-profile encounter on the back of a steady stream of limited-overs cricket, whether it was Twenty20 action in the Vitality Blast or The Hundred’s inaugural season, the home side had little red ball training to recall .
Several of the top seven had not played first-class cricket since their tame defeat to New Zealand in June, while Jos Buttler and Sam Curran last wore their white shoes six and eight months ago, respectively.
Perhaps it was no surprise, then, to see a Native American seam attack pick holes in their hosts over the course of 66 sobering overs. In total there were four ducks, a lit evening collapse of six to 22 and a top score of 64 from Captain Joe Root.
Trescothick, who has had only a few meaningful sessions with his charges since they got back together from their stints in the 100-ball arena, accepted that the match list hadn’t helped.
Asked if the prep time had been appropriate, he said: “Probably not, no. Planning is always an issue, trying to get the right balance for the batters going to the test series.
“Of course you would want them to play a certain amount of red ball cricket.
“We all appreciate that there is no easy solution to getting this right and that something always has to be done.
“We don’t want to use it as an excuse, but we would like to put more time into it – bowling the red ball, face the red ball and have a little better preparation.
“If we can get a few periods where we can play a red ball beforehand, if the structure fits, then that’s excellent.
“But very often you go to a series of Test matches knowing you’re coming from a white ball league and that’s exactly the way international cricket is. You have to find your way as an international player to make that work.”
Further debate and introspection about the future composition of the domestic calendar is certain, but for now England must work their way through the next four days in Nottingham and the next four games after that.
For Trescothick, that means facing the mistakes quickly and then continuing with a positive attitude. With India 21 without a loss after 13 overs of their response, the balance of power is not yet irreparably settled.
“In my playing career, of course, there were periods where the first innings didn’t go quite right or the second innings failed and you lost the game – you just keep your head down, your knuckles down and you get it right for the next innings. is all you can do,” he said.
“The more attention we draw to this, the harder it gets. As coaches, we’ll try to catch that and give them everything they need to get better. It’ll be fine, it’s just a matter of persevering.”
“Today wasn’t the ideal day, of course, but that doesn’t determine how the rest of the game or the rest of the series will go. We’re going out, licking our wounds tonight and finding a way to try and get back into the game. “
