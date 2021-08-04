How the AP Football Poll Predicts the College Football Playoff





In the 2020 college football season, Clemson was the No. 1 preseason for the second time in the program’s history. The first came in 2019, when the Tigers led Alabama in the preseason AP Poll. “But how much do pre-season polls really matter?” you may wonder. We’ve analyzed the data and it turns out that fans of the AP Preseason No. 1 team should be pretty excited. RECORDS: 9 Most Winning College Football Teams From the 2014 through 2020 season, the No. 1 team in the AP preseason survey made the preseason playoff six times. Here’s how the preseason AP poll correlates with the latest College Football Playoff poll in the CFP era. The categories below indicate for each preseason the ranking in the AP poll, the average ranking of the teams in the latest CFP poll, best finish, worst finish, number of times a team has not been ranked in the last CFP poll and the number of times a team with that preseason AP ranking made the College Football Playoff. AP POLL GDPR. RANK* BEST RANK WORST Ranking NEW CFP 1 3.0 1 7 0 6 2 5.3 1 13 0 4 3 7.4 1 NEW 1 3 4 15.6 4 NEW 2 1 5 6.0 1 20 0 4 6 14.4 1 NEW 2 2 7 12.1 2 NEW 1 2 8 15.4 7 NEW 1 0 9 22.4 6 NEW 3 0 10 15.6 4 NEW 2 1 11 23.4 6 NEW 5 0 12 16.3 1 NEW 3 2 13 23.6 5 NEW 4 0 14 13.3 4 20 0 1 15 21.1 3 NEW 3 1 16 25.6 12 NEW 4 0 17 23.6 12 NEW 4 0 18 20.0 9 NEW 3 0 19 18.6 4 NEW 3 1 20 19.1 8 NEW 3 0 21 19.7 6 NEW 3 0 22 29.3 25 NEW 6 0 23 25.0 10 NEW 5 0 24 24.1 15 NEW 4 0 25 24.4 11 NEW 4 0 *Remark: When calculating the average finish in the CFP poll for teams that were ranked in the preseason AP poll, we assigned a rank value of 30 to any team that was not ranked in the latest CFP poll. Through a seven-year sample size, recent history says it’s best to get #1, #2, or #5 in the preseason AP poll. The No. 4 preseason team made the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2019 (Oklahoma). MORE: College Football Teams With Most National Championships Teams that were No. 1 through No. 7 in the preseason AP poll together have 22 of the 28 CFP appearances, with Oklahoma making the biggest jump to the top four of No. 19 in the 2015 AP poll. preseason. Three of last season’s playoff teams were ranked No. 1 (Clemson), No. 2 (state of Ohio), and No. 3 (Alabama) in the AP poll, while Notre Dame was ranked No. 10 in the preseason. The first seven years of the playoff also tell us that on average, one team from outside the top 10 in the AP preseason poll will make it to the CFP about three out of four years. Notre Dame was that team in the 2018 season, ranking No. 12 in the preseason. Clemson (No. 12 in 2015), Washington (No. 14 in 2016), Georgia (No. 15 in 2017), and Oklahoma (No. 19 in 2015) have also proven it is possible to climb from a lower ranking to the national title fight in the preseason poll. If you’re feeling confident, pick a team just outside the top 10, along with three schools that are in the top seven in the preseason poll, as recent history says that’s usually the recipe for determining who will. playing for a chance at the National Championship.

