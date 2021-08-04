Del Norte girls tennis team ready to defend Palomar League title

As the Palomar League girls’ tennis defending champion, Del Norte High will once again pose a major threat this season.

After a one-year experiment with coed tennis last spring, the Nighthawks are returning seven quality players for the girls’ season return this fall, having gone undefeated in the league last spring during the coronavirus-shortened season.

Poway has nine returning seniors this season, including the top doubles team.

Rancho Bernardo starts again with only two returning players.

Del Norte, who was 11-4 overall and 8-0 in the league last season, only promoted one senior and one other player chose not to play.

Senior Amani Shah stated that she will play her final season in 4S Ranch as the top singles player on the team.

Joining Shah in singles for the Nighthawks is sophomore Emma Shen, junior Arushi Rai and senior Nitya Yerabandi.

Senior Shannon Zhu, senior Sonakshi Bhalla and senior Shruti Chari will complete the most doubles.

My girls really liked coed tennis last spring, said Del Norte coach Cherise Meoli, whose team placed fourth in coed tennis behind Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines and Bishops. They had a good relationship with the boys.

Our lineup is pretty stacked this year to the point where I think we can win competition again, said Meoli. Everyone is just happy to be back on the field, especially in the fall without masks.

The Titans will have 35 players trying out this year’s team starting Monday with first practice.

But coach Phillis Dattilo has nine returning seniors for her fourth season as head coach.

Seniors Lucy Wilkinson and Kendall McEwan, the No. 1 doubles team, lead the returning cast along with senior twins Tiana and Angelina Belway, also in doubles.

Senior Razanne Mihtar and junior Katherine Merrick are also scheduled for singles with senior Abby Gant floating between singles and doubles.

I hope our expectations are very high this season, Dattilo said. But you have to fight every day in this league.

We should be stronger in doubles as the twins have been playing together for a long time and Lucy and Kendall have been playing for four years now.

Poway is scheduled to play in the First Serve Tournament at Granite Hills High on August 28 in hopes of winning that title again.

The Titans captured the First Serve title in 2019 and then the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the virus.

Rancho Bernardo

The Broncos opened the spring season by dropping the first five games for teams like Canyon Crest, La Costa Canyon, Torrey Pines, La Jolla Country Day and San Dieguito Academy before amassing to set an overall record of .500.

Only two Broncos eight seniors are back in Anna Radulescu, a junior who lost in the mixed doubles quarterfinals last spring. Also back is Christianne Bernhardt, a senior who will be held back at the start by a lingering knee injury.

And we have a bunch of JV players, said Rancho Bernardo coach Mike Parrinello. In my 31 years I have never had such an inexperienced team.

Twelve new players are scheduled to make the roster.

We started again, Parrinello said. I will have to coach a lot this season. That’s what we’ve been doing over the spring season, getting new players ready for varsity.

Bernhardt is the fourth sister to play for Parrinello.