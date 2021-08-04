Meet Maryland Field Hockey’s New Coaching Staff

When Maryland hockey opens its preseason camp, Coach Missy Meharg sets out to facilitate a competitive scavenger hunt on campus.

The athletes and staff will be split into teams as they traverse the University of Maryland grounds to find some of its most unique places.

But it is not just an informal activity.

Stopwatches and timers are over. Scores are kept. There will be winners and there will be losers. It’s an idea Meharg got from Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn.

We have so many new players and staff, said Meharg. Let’s find out where we are and how great this campus is.

Among these new members are her three assistant coaches. Two of them will probably do well with the activity. One may have some difficulty.

Kasey Tapman Asper, a member of the 2011 Terps national championship team, and Sarah Holliday, a former Maryland goalkeeper, took on new off-season staff positions.

They know the campus better than I do, Meharg said.

This scavenger hunt should also be a great way for Assistant Coach Scott Tupper to get acquainted with the school. Hes also brings his entire field hockey resume to Maryland.

The latest chapter in a legendary hockey career

People in the hockey world know who Scott Tupper is. The superstar defender is a three-time Olympian who is currently competing in the Tokyo Games 2020 and captains the Canadian men’s national team.

He is from Vancouver, British Columbia, a hockey hotspot in Canada. And he developed no interest in his family’s sport.

He was introduced to hockey at the age of 6 after his friend’s father played for Canada in the Olympics. However, ice hockey remained the main sport for young people for about the next 10 years, like a typical Canadian, he said. But something about hockey kept him going.

I enjoyed it very much. It’s a pretty skilled game, Tupper said. There was some portability in the skills between ice hockey and field hockey, and it gets you moving a lot.

As Tupper got older, he discovered his talents on the hockey field. He made a trip to the Netherlands, one of the best countries in the world for hockey and home to several Maryland players, including up-and-coming senior Bibi Donraadt. Tupper gained confidence when he got to deal with some of the best players in the country.

Tupper, now 34, has competed in three Olympic Games and several Pan American Games. Before serving as an assistant coach at Lafayette College last year, he closely followed American collegiate sports and knew all about Maryland’s legendary field hockey program.

And the program knew about him.

I follow hockey worldwide. I will know Scott Tupper forever, said Coach Meharg.

Tupper’s wife knows Mehargs’ program even better. Meharg recruited Meredith Way, a Pennsylvania native, to play for the Terps after high school. However, Way chose to play for the University of Michigan instead.

She always says the hardest thing she did when recruiting was to tell Missy she was going to Ann Arbor, Tupper said.

Meharg has not forgotten.

Well, she’s coming to Maryland now, Meharg said, laughing.

Although Tupper has been in the midst of the biggest hockey games of his life lately, he’s still had some Zoom meetings and phone calls with the rest of his coaching staff and they’re thrilled to be working with him.

Hes a very, very excellent coach, said Kasey Tapman Asper. I can’t wait to learn from him too.

Tupper has always had a motto: good enough is not good enough.

It has applied to the hockey veteran at every stage of his playing career, and it is just as important as a coach.

Really finding that consistent best effort, rather than just settling for the good enough, is something I think as a coach, you’re constantly trying to navigate and figure out how to manage, Tupper said.

From Talbot Hall to the sidelines

Ten years ago, Kasey Tapman was a freshman on the Maryland hockey team, sitting in her dorm room in Talbot Hall. Little did the Pocomoke City native know that in just a few months, wearing a red shirt, he became a national champion.

Now, after marrying former Terps wrestler Josh Asper, Kasey Tapman Asper found her way to Maryland following in the footsteps of her older cousin, Kirstie Dennig, who also attended Pocomoke High School and played hockey.

Pocomokes coach Susan Pusey was well regarded in the state. She won 16 state championships in her 22 seasons at the helm, including all four years Tapman Asper was there, along with four more in the previous four-year stretch of Dennig’s high school career.

Pusey, who passed away suddenly in 2015, had a major impact on her hockey career.

She’s definitely the reason I’m where I am today, Tapman Asper said. Hockey was my love, because of the culture she created for that team.

People around Maryland’s hockey program have said the same thing about the Terrapins program, love of the sport because of the culture that Meharg has nurtured. It’s a big reason why Dennig first came to this university in 2009 and Tapman Asper in 2011.

That’s why I never left, Tapman Asper said. It’s just home to me.

One does not need to know Tapman Asper very well to understand her passion for the hockey program, the state and the university. Scott Tupper noticed it after a few video chats.

She seems like someone who will know Maryland and eat, sleep and breathe through and through, which is really cool, Tupper said. I know I’m going to learn a lot from Missy, but I think I’ll probably learn a lot from Kasey too.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tapman Asper started a company called UnTaped Talent. Its primary mission is to develop the growth of every hockey player, young or old, male or female, beginner or experienced.

To me, Kasey is invaluable because of that love for the game, Meharg said.

Not just any netminder

Both Sarah Hollidays’ parents are executive coaches and she trained with them to become one too. She always works with people on personal and business development, which gives her perspective on working with people.

Sarahs background is in psychology, and in particular, team building, Meharg said. She is an excellent goalkeeping coach.

This season, the volunteer coach will combine this skill with her passion and experience on the hockey field as she works with Marylands goalkeepers.

I like to focus my work on people, Holliday said. I’m super excited about the opportunity to get out on the field with the girls and reconnect with them.

While the final season of Hollidays returned in black and gold in the fall of 2018, she didn’t graduate from college until the winter of 2019, when she took the spring of 2017 off to travel and play in Argentina. During the fall 2019 season, Meharg kept her with the team as a student coach.

And it wasn’t the first time Hollidays coached field hockey. Right after graduating from Bullis School in Potomac, the Clarksville native began coaching her old club team, which she said started as a way to make money and stay active. But she soon realized her affinity for working with people.

Although Shell mainly works with the Terps goalkeeper unit, that is far from her only field hockey experience. She moved between the pipes back in the fourth grade three years into her playing career, but still teaches privately with a number of outfield players. And when she practices, she always jumps into their scrimmages at the end.

People say: are you still playing? And I’m like, I’ve stopped playing amateur or whatever, but I’m not retired from dunking on little kids, Holliday said with a laugh. And I will play with these kids and fulfill my dream as a striker and have a great time.

Going to campus

There will be a lot of activity at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex this month. In addition to the pre-season exercises, Meharg will host high school athletes for official visits, something she has not been able to do in a while due to the pandemic.

During those visits, she and the technical staff will show them the university campus. And since she has a few assistant coaches who she said know the campus better than she does, she’s excited about how they’ll connect with the recruits.

They are much more authentic in talking about [the university] because they’re a little closer to the ages of the athletes watching Maryland, Meharg said.

Terps’ roster for this fall has a wide range of experience. There are five newcomers, four freshmen and one transfer, while one player will spend her sixth fall at College Park.

Goalkeeper Noelle Frost began her career in Maryland in the fall of 2016, wearing a red shirt. In her first two seasons, she saw action behind Holliday, her new coach, before taking the reins in 2019. With an additional year of eligibility for her redshirting on top of her additional COVID-19 year, she’s back for her sixth fall with the Terrapins.

It’s safe to say that a team with Frost and Holliday wouldn’t have much of a problem with that quest.