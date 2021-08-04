opening day vs. Chicago Cubs





Cincinnati Reds fans can mark their calendars for the 2022 season after the schedule was released Wednesday afternoon. Opening Day returns to Cincinnati on March 31 against the Chicago Cubs, where the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade could return after being postponed for the past two years due to concerns about COVID-19. The Reds and Cubs will have a day off on April 1 before completing their three-game streak on April 2-3. All 30 MLB teams are scheduled to begin their season on March 31. If no matches are postponed, it will be the first time since 1968 that there has been a full set of opening day matches on the same day. Here are some of the highlights for the 2022 Reds schedule: The Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, at Dodger Stadium. The National League Central will match with the American League East for interleague play. Joey Votto could get a chance to play in Toronto (May 20-22), the Reds play in Boston (May 31 – June 1) and they travel for a series against the New York Yankees (July 12-14). Tampa Bay (July 8-10), Baltimore (July 29-31) and the Red Sox (September 20-21) will visit Great American Ball Park. The Reds close out the season with a three-game run against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The last day of the regular season is October 2. The Ohio Cup battle between the Reds and Cleveland Guardians will be played on April 12-13 at GABP and May 17-18 at Progressive Field. The longest homestand is 10 games after the All-Star break (St. Louis, Miami and Baltimore). The Reds will play 19 of their 25 games at GABP in July. The longest road trip is a 10-game swing through Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington DC from August 19-28. The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium, the first Midsummer Classic in LA since 1980. It is the newest All-Star Game since 1981 (Aug. 9). CINCINNATI RED 2022 SCHEDULE March 31 – April 3 Chicago April 4-6 Pittsburgh Apr 7-10 @Atlanta April 12-13 Cleveland Apr 14-17 @Los Angeles April 18-20 @San Diego April 22-24 St Louis April 26-28 San Diego April 29 – May 1 @Colorado May 3-5 @Milwaukee May 6-8 Pittsburgh May 9-11 Milwaukee May 12-15 @Pittsburgh May 17-18 @Cleveland May 20-22 @Toronto May 23-26 Chicago May 27-29 San Francisco May 31-June 1 @Boston June 2-5 Washington June 6-9 Arizona June 10-12 @St. Louis June 13-15 @Arizona June 17-19 Milwaukee June 21-23 Los Angeles June 24-26 @San Francisco June 28-30 @Chicago July 1-3 Atlanta July 4-6 New York Mets July 8-10 Tampa Bay July 12-14 @New York Yankees July 15-17 @St. Louis July 22-24 St. Louis July 25-28 Miami July 29-31 Baltimore Aug 1-3 @Miami Aug 5-7 @Milwaukee August 8-10 @New York Mets August 12-14 Chicago August 15-17 Philadelphia Aug 19-21 @Pittsburgh Aug 22-25 @Philadelphia August 26-28 @Washington August 29-31 St. Louis September 2-4 Colorado September 6-8 @Chicago September 9-11 @Milwaukee September 12-14 Pittsburgh Sept 15-18 @St. Louis September 20-21 Boston September 22-25 Milwaukee September 26-28 @Pittsburgh 30 Sept. – Oct. 2 @Chicago

