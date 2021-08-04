PHOTOS: Bumrah takes 4 as India’s pacesetters demolish England

Footage from the first Test between England and India, in Nottingham, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur successfully appeals a leg before wicket against Joe Root during Day 1 of the first Test against England, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Wednesday. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

India’s pacers blew fire in favorable conditions to dismiss England’s vulnerable batting formation for 183 and put their team in a strong position on Day 1 of the first Test, in Nottingham, on Wednesday.

Not at his best in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah (4/46) was back in his element, running through the opposition alongside his new ball partner Mohammad Shami (3/28).

All the pacesetters, including Mohammad Siraj (1/48) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) had the ball talking during the England innings, which lasted 65.4 overs, justifying the team management’s decision to go for a four-pace pace attack. go while omitting prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing eleven.

Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as the only spinner in the elf, ahead of Ashwin, with raised eyebrows.

IMAGE: Indian pacesetter Mohammed Shami celebrates after firing Dan Lawrence from England. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

In response, KL Rahul, who played his first Test in two years, and Rohit Sharma brought India to 21 with no loss at punches, surviving 13 Testovers from England’s fast bowlers.

In front of a packed crowd at Trent Bridge it was a joy to watch the Indian pacers display their supreme skills. Shami moved the ball both ways, Bumrah bowled with his fast swinging yorkers, Thakur showed off his natural outswinger and Siraj used the distorted seam to perfection.

IMAGE: Jasper Bumrah successfully calls on Stuart Broad’s wicket. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India threw brilliantly, but their job was made easier by the English batsmen, who looked bad for red ball cricket after coming fresh from white ball games at The Hundred.

Skipper Joe Root (64) was the only batsman to look comfortable in the middle and Jonny Bairstow, to some degree, as the duo shared a 72-run tie.

England, who were 138 for four at the tea, lost their last six wickets for 45 runs and if it weren’t for Sam Curran’s unbeaten 27 towards the end they would have struggled to cross 180.

IMAGE: James Anderson being bowled by Jasper Bumrah. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Shami, who had cleared Bairtsow from tea instantly, hit four balls after the break by letting Daniel Lawrence catch off the side of the leg; a soft dismissal.

Jos Butter struggled to get off the goal and tried a loose drive from Bumrah on his 18th ball to bring it back to Rishabh Pant.

Thakur got Root’s prized wicket with a beautiful ball that swung slightly away from center and leg stump to crash the English skipper’s pads, leaving him stuck up front.

Three balls later he had caught Ollie Robinson halfway through.

Bumrah brushed the tail as he usually does — his fast and full swingers from the middle stump proved too good for left-handers like Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Morning session

IMAGE: India pacesetter Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after the sacking of England opener Rory Burns. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Earlier in the morning, India’s highly regarded fast bowlers were up to the task on opening morning, England cut to 61 for 2 by lunchtime.

As the sun set on a packed Trent Bridge, Joe Root chose to bat on a dry field with a decent amount of turf on it.

Not at his best in the World Test Championship final, Jasper Bumrah was back in his element, capturing Rory Burns up front with a sharp inswinger in the first over of the match after setting him up with three out-swingers .

Bumrah threw his heart out in his six-over spell, beating the batsmen multiple times. Mohammaed Shami, who was the first to bowl seven overs, also had a number of problems with Zak Crawley (27 on 68) and Dom Sibley (18 on 67), but, as it often happens in England, the outside edge eluded him. .

IMAGE: India’s captain Virat Kohli reacts after winning the review against Zak Crawley, who was caught by Rishabh Pant at Mohammed Siraj’s bowling alley. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The field had enough for the pacers in the first hour of play with the ball swaying back and forth.

Crawley, who has averaged just over 10 this year, hit well before being fired by Mohammad Siraj, who was chosen for Ishant Sharma.

After India wasted a review for a caught backlog in the same over, Siraj finally caused an inside edge of Crawley’s bat and this time skipper Virat Kohli successfully reviewed it.

IMAGE: Dom Sibley bats during day 1. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

When India went in with four pacers, Shardul Thakur came to the side, but the only spinner picked was Ravindra Jadeja, who did moth bowl in the first session.

Dropping Prime Minister spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was a big step as he was well prepared for the series opener, his preparation including a county match.

Thakur, chosen for his natural ability to swing the ball alongside his lower order striker, looked good in the five overs he threw.

Sibley survived a close leg before yelling out Bumrah on the eve of lunch, but Kohli resisted the temptation for another review, and rightly so.

Twenty-five overs were bowled in the session, with skipper Joe Root (10 out of 12) hitting next to Sibley at the break.

Session after lunch

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate as England’s Dom Sibley walks back to the pavilion after being ejected by Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow frustrated India’s bowlers with solid Testmatch batting in challenging conditions before Mohammed Shami ended their 72-run tie by sacking the latter and leaving England at 138 for 4 on tea on Day 1 of the series opener, in Nottingham, on Wednesday.

As in the first session, India’s pacers regularly beat the batsmen, but Root (52 batting off 91) and Bairstow (29 out of 71) played with nerve and patience to thwart them.

Shami was finally able to break their menacing stance by having Bairstow leg for wicket on the battle of tea.

He was given one to chase back in and India successfully reversed the referee’s decision.

IMAGE: England’s Joe Root pulls a short ball to the border. Photo: Stu Foster/Getty Images

England scored 77 runs in 25.2 overs bowled in the afternoon session for the loss of two wickets.

India had its tail up early in the session when Shami caught Dom Sibley on a short mid-wicket in the third after lunch.

The pacer set Sibley into a trap set in front of him with a fuller ball on his pads, which shot the England opener straight to KL Rahul, leaving the hosts at 66 for 3.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root waves to the stands after completing 50. Photo: Stu Foster/Getty Images

Bairstow joined Root in the middle and they ended up beating the rest of the session.

As the Indian pacers continued to ask questions, with the ball in constant motion, Root seemed to find answers more often than not. He played with soft hands and close to his body, quickly reaching for the loose balls.

His nine fours include some delightful cover drives.

Bairstow also came into play by driving Mohammed Siraj past extra cover before knocking him to the ground in succession.

Against the flow of the game, India broke through in time before going back into the locker room.