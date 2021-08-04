LU football contributes to fan experience with new offer





After a spring football season with strict restrictions on fans, Lamar University is adding multiple new offerings to enhance the gameday experience this fall.

Lamar announced plans Wednesday for a beer garden and premium end zone tents known as “Cardinal Cabanas” at Provost Umphrey Stadium. For the younger Lamar fans, there will also be a children’s zone in the stadium.

“One of my main goals from the moment I arrived has been to improve the gameday experience for students and fans,” said Lamar Athletic Director Marco Born. “We are very excited about these new additions to gameday. I think this will add to the experience for all fans.” The beer garden, located in the south side, will feature exclusive Giglio Distributing beers, along with an artificial grass surface with free lawn games, umbrellas, tables and chairs. Tickets to the beer garden cost $35 and include two drink tickets. In that same zone on the south side will be six Cardinal Cabanas – two 13×13 tents and four 10×10 tents. Each cabana will include a 50-inch 4K TV, two-foot LU-branded table, high table, crate of beer, beer garden access, mini-cornhole games, and access to charging stations. Catering for the tents will also be for sale. The kids zone gives younger fans the chance to make signs and play games while cheering on the Cardinals in the stadium. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Lamar had made several changes to the match day atmosphere, most notably beer sales during the 2019 season. Last season, however, Lamar was forced to limit attendance at Provost Umphrey Stadium to 50%. There are no such restrictions this fall, although a Lamar spokesperson said the school will continue to monitor the new Delta variant. Cardinal Lane and tailgating outside the stadium also return this fall, with music and a live stage. Lamar players will officially report to camp on Thursday as they prepare to play in the new WAC-ASUN Challenge. The Cardinals will play five home games this season, starting with North America on Thursday, September 2. [email protected] twitter.com/mattGfaye

