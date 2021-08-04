British tennis player Evans drops first match after COVID-19





WASHINGTON (AP) – British tennis player Dan Evans lost his first match on tour since testing positive for COVID-19 last month and missing the Tokyo Olympics.

Evans, who is in 27th place and placed as number 6 at the Citi Open, was beaten 7-6 (1), 6-0 by Brandon Nakashima in the hard court tournament on Wednesday.

“It was very strange to play again. Probably a week, two weeks, a little too early. But I decided to come out to train and go here to get used to the conditions,” said Evans, who had no more played since a third-round loss at Wimbledon in July. “It was hard to know how I would feel. It was hard to get back in shape. I had pretty bad symptoms,” he said. “I was kind of out of the game, I guess, for… 14 to 20 days. Not the best in the world, but that’s about it.” Evans, who retired in the first round in Washington, said he had received one vaccination before he got the virus; he said his second injection was delayed because he got sick.

Nakashima, a Californian who turned 20 on Tuesday, has won 10 of his last 12 games, all on hard courts, including runs to the finals in Los Cabos and Atlanta. That helped him climb to a career-best ranking of 89th. Next up for Nakashima at the US Open tuneup will be an all-American matchup in the third round against Denis Kudla, who defeated #10 seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2. Yet another American player defeated a seed when Steve Johnson returned to the top 3 Alex de Minaur 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2. Like Evans, the Minaur sat out the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. In another afternoon game, 11th-seeded John Millman qualifier defeated Elias Ymer 6-2, 7-6 (8). The most anticipated game of the day was scheduled for the evening in the main stadium, where 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal made his debut in Washington against Jack Sock. It is Nadal’s first game since losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open on June 11. Nadal then withdrew from Wimbledon and the Summer Games, saying his body needed rest and relaxation. He revealed this week that he was dealing with an injured foot and did not pick up his racket for three weeks. ____ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctpost.com/sports/article/British-tennis-player-Evans-drops-1st-match-after-16364313.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos