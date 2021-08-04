A tribute to ping pong at the Tokyo Games.

In my humble opinion of a four year fan, casual viewer, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics didn’t get much better than this:





See those beautiful exchanges? The graceful but aggressive paddle attacks? The wide range and agile reflexes of the players? The gamut of positions and directions these superstars are launching into, all in their quest to return that fragile little white ball to its cross-border net boundaries? And hear the steady, heart-pounding rhythm of the clicks and clicks of the paddles and the bounce of the ball, the determined grunts and squeaks of shoes, and the excitement of a players’ party when an existential point is scored and they immediately prepare for a take another? ?

That, my friends, is one of the best of that eternally underrated and underrated Olympic event: table tennis. (Yes, you may know it better as ping pong, but Tokyo can’t officially call it as such) because that name is a trademark.)

Since I was under the spell of the debut of the team table tennis event I tried to get other American viewers on board during the 2008 Games in Beijing, but unfortunately to no avail. This has always amazed me, not least because there are few other Olympic sports that require so little effort to get so much fun out of it.

Part of what makes table tennis such a marvel is its simplicity. Even if you’ve never held a ping pong paddle in your life, you naturally understand how it all works. And even if you’ve only played for kicks, in the basement of a dorm room or in a bar, you can understand how satisfying it is to get a big blow out of that light ball with your wooden and rubber paddle, and the joy of a constantly back and forth rally.

The best of both the men’s and women’s rosters release their firepower all together through incredible bursts of energy.

However, when watching the Olympic greats, casual players also understand that those simple pleasures belie the complex skills that the game demands of everyone. You are surprised in part because you realize how much attention and sometimes enormous physical exertion is required to not only return a ball that is coming at you, but also to make sure that it actually clears the net and hits the table. Even then, if it comes back, make sure you bounce it just once your at the end of the table, that you follow him with the correct speed and direction, and that you are ready to extend your arm and bend your wrist to the right degree to hit it right. BUT! In the same immediate move, you must also remember that you must: not hit it back when the ball is not is going to hit your end of the table. So you have to be familiar enough with the physics of the balls and observant enough of its trajectory to either let it sail long if hit, or make it jump back if it doesn’t so that it doesn’t sneak on a sneaky ride. table corner or edge falls and falls off. (And there are players who love give their balls a little sneaky top spin watch like the number 1 player Chen Meng saves her return to a serve by giving the ball an extra spiral that completely shifts its orbit). If that happens, you should then be ready to sprint far beyond normal limits to retrieve the ball and aim back and get ready all over againall in the next split second that the ball could come right at you.

Not to mention, if you’re one of those players who likes to get really aggressive, you might want to make sure your epic winners really come to the table and be able to throw off your opponent’s volley, or that you do not lose or damage the equipment, or end up not running as far out to hit it home that you start interacting with the sidelines and the audience.





You understand what I’m saying: Table tennis is a lot of fun to play, even if you’re not skilled at all. But to be really great, you have to be wicked skilled. You must have the footwork of a tap dancer, the nosedive and power of a swan, the aim of an archer, the reflexes and controlled chaos energy of a fly. And that makes for great TV, especially when you see the best in the galaxy doing their thing. Just look at the jumps and twists that China’s Fan Zhendong and back-to-back men’s singles gold medalist Ma Long endured:





I mean don’t you want more?!?!

Good news: this summer you are watching the best time for the sport. The Tokyo Games 2020 have seen the debut of mixed doubles table tennis, so you’re not alone four superstars who cross side by side to get the most out of their table, but you also have the best of both the men’s and women’s rosters releasing their firepower all together through incredible bursts of energy. Why let yourself miss the chance to see Japanese amazing? Mima Ito clashes with Taiwanese thunderous Cheng I-Ching?

Some countries offer Olympic medalists more than glory Simone Biles Balance Beam Final is one of her best moments in her career We Will ROC You: How Russia Benefited From Olympic Ban Novak Djokovic smashed his racket and stopped. But is he a jerk?

Plus, perhaps to the dismay of longtime purists, who I myself can’t argue with that the game, which has only been competitive at the Olympic level since 1988, has been steadily optimized for TV viewing in recent years, with the balls getting bigger for better visibility, game point thresholds drop from 21 to 11 (making matches shorter) and technical adjustments to paddles. As a result, everything has a bit of staged flair, a dance that may be meant to follow a certain pattern that’s different from matches that haven’t been televised. But the choreography is beautiful and audiences all over the world love it: Table tennis arranged fifth of all sports for watching TV at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, and more than half a billion people tuned for the 2016 Rio Games matches. damn, more Chinese Olympic fans watched the event than there are even people in the US

This makes sense, since table tennis has been around for a long time globally dominated by China in both star power and viewers. In comparison, it doesn’t have many American celebrities or each Olympic medals; American mega-talent Nikhil Kumar and Juan Liu couldn’t take it home this year. Meanwhile, most of the other countries that tend to be legitimate contenders are far across the Pacific, including Singapore and Taiwan.

This year, however, may show signs of upheaval. In the debut mixed doubles, Japan team upset to win gold over China’s best placed team. During the women’s team semifinals on Tuesday, world No. 1 Chen Meng faced much more challenge than usual from German silver medalist Petrissa Solja. And from across the ocean, Syria sent 12-year-old legend Hend Zaza to compete in Tokyo, who is this year’s youngest Olympian in any sport, as well as the youngest table tennis competitor ever at the Games and her skill. mind-blowing.





Look, I understand that my fellow American viewers are most likely to watch Olympic events that produce or use more widely recognized stars from the state, such as swimming, gymnastics and athletics. But missing table tennis for that reason is a big mistake. I promisepromiseyou’ll be hard pressed to find many events at the Olympics more engaging than this.