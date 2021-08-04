Louisville Women, Syracuse Men Compete In 2021 Jimmy V Classic





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Two basketball programs from the Atlantic Coast Conference will compete in the 2021 Jimmy V Classic as Louisville will compete in the women’s side event and Syracuse will compete in the men’s classic. The Cardinals host Kentucky in the Women’s Classic on Sunday, December 12 at 1 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN. The Orange squad will take on the second game of the evening on Tuesday, December 7 in the Men’s Classic at Madison Square Garden, while Tennessee and Texas Tech open the event at 7:00 PM. The doubleheader is broadcast by ESPN. TheJimmy V ClassicNamed after legendary basketball coach and former ESPN commentator Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by Valvano in 1993 to fund pioneering cancer research and scientists to eradicate the disease. The men’s classic began in 1995, while the women’s event debuted in 2002. Both events are part of ESPN’sV-weekinitiative, which uses platforms to send sports fans important messages about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $134 million dollars for the V Foundation. About the V Foundation for Cancer Research The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $260 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Proceeds from the event will benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation. The Foundation awards groundbreaking grants through a competitive process under the strict supervision of a scientific advisory committee. For more information about the V Foundation, please visit:v.org. ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 national sporting events. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and one college softball event, which provides approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaching nearly 64 million viewers and over 800,000 annual visitors pulls. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets nationwide, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

