Cricket SA Hearings: Former CSA CEO Thabang Moroe revisits Ottis Gibson coaching appointment

Former Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said the CSA board was complicit in disappointing competent black coaches such as Geoffrey Toyana and Paul Adams.

Moroe was vice president of CSA before his colorful tenure as CEO of the organization.

Moroe said the board threw him in the deep end when it came to appointing Ottis Gibson as head coach.

Former Cricket South Africa chief executive officer Thabang Moroe claimed on Wednesday that the CSA board he worked with disappointed local black coaches such as Geoffrey Toyana and Paul Adams when Ottis Gibson was appointed as the men’s national team coach in 2017.

Gibson, a former West Indian all-rounder who played first-class cricket in South Africa, replaced Russell Domingo in 2017 and, two years ago, chaired South Africa’s worst ever Cricket World Cup performance in England.

Moroe, who testified under oath at the CSA Cricket for Social Justice hearings on Tuesday, said the board killed Toyana and Adams’ careers in Gibson’s nomination.

Moroe, who was vice president at CSA before becoming CEO in 2018, said Toyana’s non-appointment, despite being the top local candidate at the time, was a surprise.

Toyana had a successful tenure with the Lions between 2012 and 2018 before moving north to the Northerns, while Adams is now Border’s coach.

“At the executive level, we talked about Geoff’s performances being head over heels above everyone else,” Moroe said.

“When the chairman of the ad hoc committee said that they preferred Ottis Gibson as national coach, it came as a surprise.

“We talked about the short period the coach would have for the 2019 World Cup and how we wanted a coach who was familiar with the players in our system, the environment and he needed to get started.

“Choosing someone who didn’t even live in SA came as a surprise, given the things we listed.

“After Ottis was announced, I asked what Toyana’s shortcomings were, because we were all sure that he would become the national coach, because it was all over the media.

“We were told they weren’t happy with his presentation and articulation skills, which we found disturbing because we weren’t hiring him to give presentations.”

Moroe, whose colorful tenure as CEO led to his suspension in December 2019 and his resignation in August 2020 based on the findings of Fundudzi’s forensic report on CSA’s affairs, said Gibson’s appointment was supported by former president Chris Nenzani. and the ad hoc chairman Norman Arendse, who was tasked with finding a coach.

Moroe also said he did not support Dale Benkenstein’s appointment as batting coach, but Gibson acquiesced with him, along with Malibongwe Maketa as his assistant, after Gibson’s preferred assistant coach option, which Moroe did not mention, was not wanted.

“When we supported Ottis’ appointment as coach, we then said that one of Geoff or Paul should be his assistants, with the board pushing for Geoff as an assistant and Paul coming in as the spin bowling coach,” Moroe said.

“Then I got the process of getting the coach on board, which was awkward, but I did it and when we met Ottis I explained my role and what was going to happen to the coaching staff.

“He then told us that he was hired to win the World Cup and that he needed space to choose his own staff that he believed in, and we agreed.

“I was not happy with Dale Benkenstein because of a lack of qualifications. I raised it with Ottis and brought it to the board and I was supported by the board.”

Moroe said he always felt like there was a third force that wanted to sabotage him because of his positive transformation attitude.

“In early 2019 I got a call from one of the national team players who asked if I would be in Port Elizabeth and they wanted me to meet me in private,” Moroe said.

“If you were a player/admin and you were seen with me, you were put in the corner of Thabang. Players were afraid of being seen in public or meeting me in the office. If they were seen with me, they were she got a call from the seniors asking what they were doing to me.

“It was like that because I talked about transformation and I acted on decisions that were made, so it was a fear of change.”