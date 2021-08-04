Ideal conclusion to the 2022 recruitment lesson

Mel Tucker’s second-ranking recruit as a Michigan state football coach comes together nicely and is currently ranked 24th in the country and sixth in the Big Ten.

And the Spartans aren’t quite done yet.

Michigan State has some top goals and four-star recruits in the 2021 class, but there are only a handful of spots left. In fact, the Spartans have 17 commits in the class with probably 4-5 spots open and the staff has to be pretty selective from this point on.

With the recent news that Ryan Baer essentially eliminated the Spartans from his finalists, I’ve put together a list of the best possible finish of Michigan State’s 2022 class and it’s not too shabby.

What would be the ideal finish for Michigan State’s 2022 class?

5 Jeremiah Caldwell DB Belleville, I.

This may be more of a personal wish for me, as Jeremiah Caldwell could help Mel Tucker regain the favor of Belleville’s coaches and recruits.

We saw this off-season when Devontae Dobbs, Julian Barnett and Davion Williams all dropped out of the program. Belleville’s pipeline seemed to be drying up a bit, and that became more apparent when three-star defense defender Jeremiah Caldwell bonded with Kentucky.

Well, things seem to have taken a turn with Caldwell’s recruitment. Although he was supposed to be in East Lansing for the “Spartan Dawg Con” this weekend, Caldwell didn’t quite make it but pulled out of Kentucky anyway. This may have opened the door for Tucker and Co. or maybe they even got him in his ear and told him they want to see his last movie before they can take him.

Anyway, I love Caldwell’s game and it’s hard to overlook a top-400 cornerback from your own backyard who stands 6-foot-2 and has SEC offers.