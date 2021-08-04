Professional Hockey Player And Brother Air Force Captain Fly Jet Fighter At Holloman Air Force Base





Alamogordo, New Mexico (KTSM) – What do a professional hockey player and a fighter jet pilot have in common? To hockey player Scott Mayfield and captain Patrick Mayfield they are brothers. On Wednesday, Captain Mayfield took his brother into the air at Holloman Air Force Base. Something Scott Mayfield, who plays hockey for the New York Islanders, said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. “I don’t know if you can really explain it in words until you feel what it’s like to be up there,” Scott Mayfield after landing. Scott Mayfield trained with his brother Patrick before flying. He sees many similarities between his sport and flying jet fighters. “They need a lot of physical attributes that you have to perfect, whether it’s to put yourself under that pressure, to hold your stomach, whatever that is. And hockey is the same, there are a lot of physical attributes that come with skating and who fit into a match all the time,” Scott Mayfield said. KTSM 9 News asked Scott Mayfield what he was most nervous about. “Probably the G’s, I’m not going to get used to that, but what do I do, I’m probably going to get sick,” Scott Mayfield. Speaking of the G-force, Captain Mayfield said his brother handled the challenges in the air well. “Well, I asked a few times how you were feeling there and stuff, and he was really worried about getting sick at the beginning,” said Captain Mayfield. He felt like he would be able to handle the g’s, okay, he was just pretty fit when it comes to the lower body and he did. ” While there were similarities in training, Scott Mayfield admitted that flying the jet fighter was more rigorous than playing a hockey game. “I definitely think I sweat more now than after a hockey game, that’s for sure. It’s definitely a different feeling. It’s you know, the amount of pressure on you,” said Scott Mayfield The men’s parents traveled from Colorado to Holloman Air Force Base to watch their sons fly together. “It’s kind of like when the older brother takes the younger brother in the car for the first time and you like oh just don’t do anything that scares him too much,” Jane Mayfield. Captain Mayfield couldn’t stop smiling as he helped his brother into the backseat of his jet. “Just something that no one can ever really do and I’m very lucky that they trusted me and trusted this whole process and we got it to work that I was the one in the jet with him,” said Captain Patrick Mayfield. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktsm.com/news/professional-hockey-player-and-airforce-captain-brothers-fly-fighter-jet-at-holloman-air-force-base/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos