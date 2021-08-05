Can You Really Predict Air Temperature Using Cricket Chirp?





ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) On those warm summer nights we know so well, the heat brings out the sounds of many animals that thrive and are most active at this time of year. From owls and frogs to crickets, these familiar sounds of summer can do more than fill us with that warm, fuzzy feeling of content. The frequency of the cricket chirping you hear, for example, is not random. What if I told you that you can loosely calculate the temperature outside by counting the number of cricket chirps you hear? How does it work? Crickets make their classic chirping by rubbing their wings together. Their muscles will expand and contract as a result of chemical reactions that take place due to the ambient or outside temperature, and the rate at which they do this is highly dependent on how hot or cold it is outside. Crickets are cold-blooded animals, meaning they adapt to or take on the temperature of their environment. In this case, the warmer the temperature, the easier it is for the cricket’s muscles to expand and contract. This means that the warmer it is outside, the more chirping you are likely to hear! Believe it or not, there is a scientific formula used to figure this out. It started in 1897 when a physicist named Amos Dolbear formulated and published a law known as: The law of dolbears. It is used to indicate the relationship between the rate at which crickets chirp and the ambient or outside air temperature. Try it at home! Take the number of cricket chirps you hear in 14 seconds and add 40. Here’s the formal comparison below: Dolbear’s Law T = 40 + N 14 where T = temperature in Fahrenheit, N 14 = number of cricket chirps in 14 seconds For example, let’s say you count 30 chirps in 14 seconds. Add 40 to that and you get 70. That means the air temperature should be around 70 degrees! Some say you can also count the number of chirps in 15 seconds and add 37 to it. Which method is the most accurate? Try it yourself! You can use a timer on your phone, or even a stopwatch to count the chirps. Can other animals predict the weather? It’s hard to say how accurate these really are, but some weather folklore states the following: If a cow stands with its tail to the west, the weather is fine. If its tail points east, it is active again. If cats purr or sneeze, cattle lie down, or dogs eat grass, you can expect rain. The browner you see a Wooly Bear caterpillar, the milder the winter will be. If a mole digs a hole 2 and a half feet deep, expect severe weather. Anything shallower than that, and no severe weather. So, the next time you’re outside and you hear the sound of crickets, give this trick a try! How close is your number to the actual air temperature? ~Meteorologist Christine Gregory

