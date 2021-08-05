CHSCA Proposes CIAC To Expand Football Playoffs





The Connecticut High School Coaches Association has proposed adding two more playoff divisions to the postseason of high school. If approved, the proposal would return the CIAC football playoffs to an official six-division format for the first time since 2009 by adding classes for MM and SS. However, the state playoffs would retain eight qualifiers, increasing the number of state playoff teams from 36 to 48 — the highest allowed since the CIAC added state football playoffs in 1976. . The plan was first presented by the CHSCA to the CIAC Football Committee at its April 22 meeting. A source closing the proposal indicated it could happen as early as the 2022-23 season, but multiple members of the football committee said there has been no official proposal or vote. If approved by the Football Commission, the proposal must still be vetted by the school principals of the CIAC, the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors, and voted on by the CIAC Board of Control. With the exception of one year since 2010, the CIAC playoffs consisted of four divisions of approximately 35 teams each. The top eight teams qualify for each playoff based on the team’s average playoff point totals. In 2014, the CIAC moved to a one-year model of eight division championships to align with new medical recommendations about contact. The CIAC returned to four state champions the following season. The rationale behind expanding the current playoffs to six divisions would be to help correct what the CHSCA sees as disparities in the number of schools eligible for the playoffs for football compared to other sports such as basketball or baseball. , according to the proposal made on behalf of the CHSCA by Hamden athletic director and football coach Tom Dyer. Multiple attempts to reach Dyer were unsuccessful. In football, teams need to win about 70-80 percent of their games to have a chance at the postseason, while in other sports teams need to win only 40 percent of their games and in some sports even less in ‘fill-in’. the-bracket” tournaments such as baseball. Another reason the CHSCA gave for expansion is to boost the sport amid a trend of declining participation The proposal added that it would not interfere with the regular season schedule or with Thanksgiving games. In an imitation of the six division format using the 2021 entry numbers, there would be 23 teams in each division. The CIAC has sponsored football playoffs since 1976. The first 17 years featured between four and six divisions, with the top two in each playing a state final the week after Thanksgiving. In 1994, the CIAC contracted four divisions, but added a semi-final. In 2002, the CIAC expanded to six playoff divisions of four qualifiers each. The current format of four playoff divisions and an added quarter-final began in 2010. Sean Patrick Bowley contributed to this story

