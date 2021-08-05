Sports
Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Aidan Christensen Ashwaubenon Football, Tennis
By Murray Gleffe
Correspondent
Name:Aidan Christensen
Parents: Jim and Paula
Activities:Football, tennis
Aidan Christensen wrote in football and tennis every season while attending Ashwaubenon High School.
He and his doubles partner qualified for the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Individual Tennis Tournament last spring.
Christensen said he saw every Milwaukee Bucks playoff game run to win the NBA title.
Who was the quietest on the tennis team?
Justin Heller was reserved, but then could have moments of sheer excitement. He also gave the hardest high-fives.
What is your most embarrassing football moment?
My second season having an own goal in back-to-back games.
If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?
Invest half in the stock market and use the other half to have fun.
What is the hardest thing about performing in a tennis match?
Comes from behind. The pressure is unimaginable at times.
A week in Europe or Australia?
Australia because I wanted to visit Sydney and see the different kinds of animals the country has to offer.
If you could be anyone for one day, who would it be?
Joe Rogan. He has many friends that it would be great to talk to. The smile would be memories I wouldn’t forget.
A cool or hot summer?
I like hot summers. I like to go to my cabin for a swim or wakeboarding. A hot summer with a cool lake is my ideal life.
Do you have a nickname?
My mom calls me YA instead of Aidan.
Jet skiing or swimming?
Jet skiing. It’s the most fun you can have. Last summer, my friend Luke Schroeder threw one off me, and we laughed all the way back.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I can’t stand scary movies, I scream like a toddler.
Where do you see yourself in 15 years?
Graduated from university and living the life I’ve always wanted.
Talk about when you helped someone.
One time a person didn’t have the money to pay for my food. I had the option to pay for their meal. My parents always taught me to be helpful, so I could help someone in need.
What are your college aspirations?
To go to Marquette University and get a business degree. After four years I may go to law school.
What are your hobbies?
Snowboard, wakeboard and barefoot skis. When I’m feeling tired, I like to sit back and destroy my friends in video games.
Which two words describe you?
Confident, driven.
What is your favorite phone app?
Clash Royale.
Who is your favorite football player?
Lionel Messi (from Argentina) was my favorite. The things he can do to the ball are out of this world.
The toughest tennis team you’ve ever played?
My freshman year, my doubles partner and I played Sun Prairie in the championship game of a tournament. We were both skinny freshmen competing against 6-foot-2, bodybuilding seniors.
How do you define success?
Being able to look in the mirror at the end of the day and make sure I did everything the best I could.
Favorites
Restaurants: Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge, Republic Chophouse
Subjects: History, law
Colour: Blue
Musical artist: J. Cole
Sports Editor’s Note: CLICK HERE to read last week’s Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight on Angela Heck.
