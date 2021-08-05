Sports
Boys hockey: Akwesasnes Terrance takes on US Under-17 Mens Select Team in Switzerland | high school sports
AKWESASNE In practice it had come to this. Ontario Minor Lacrosse Association coach Greg Phillips needed someone to control the ball.
It was for a well-known situational exercise. The usual practice of rehearsing how the clock deflates. Phillips would set it up, as he always did.
He placed each player on his roster, on one side of the lacrosse floor of the box. On the other side of the floor, Carey Terrance, Jr.
Game of Thrones Jon Snow stares at an entire cavalry.
And I’d say (to Carey), OK, let them go, Phillips said.
Terrance would do that every time. Then you leave for everyone until the clock strikes zero.
He passed them with ease, Phillips said. They couldn’t catch him.
While not for lacrosse, Terrance’s competitive drive and athletic prowess has put him on the US Under-17 Mens Select hockey team. The roster consists of 20 players who participated in the USA Hockeys BioSteel Boys Select 16 Player Development Camp. There they were scouted and selected for the team, which will compete in the Under-17 Five Nations Tournament in Visp, Switzerland from August 17-21.
The US participates in the tournament, along with the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland. The US has won seven titles in the league since 2007 (2010-13, 2015-17).
It didn’t quite hit me. I think if I’m there and I’m with the team it’s going to hit me when I’m wearing the VS jersey, Terrance said. I’ve never been abroad, so that’s going to be great.
Phillips coached Terrance for three years (2017-19) in minor box lacrosse for the Akwesasne Storm. He never coached him in hockey.
But even in the lacrosse competition, Terrance’s dancing and yokes all over the floor stood out.
(It stuck out very easily), Phillips said. He’s so fast. And he’s smart.
He was the fastest boy on the team. Every time.
But it’s the stamina that comes with Terrances’ speed that can be so rare, Phillips said.
Usually, kids who can win at a sprint, (they can) be first (for a sprint), usually can’t in a marathon either, Phillips said.
But (Terrance) can do both. He’s one of probably two kids I’ve ever had who could.
The only other player who compared Phillips to Terrance athletically is Lyle Thompson National Lacrosse League forward for the Georgia Swarm.
I’ll have one or two kids who can stay close to (Terrance), in the sprint but not in the stamina, Phillips said. There’s not really anyone around him.
Carey, Sr. and Ashley Terrance put their son on ice skates as soon as he could walk. When he was about 18 months old, Carey Jr. round on two pairs of knife posts. When he was 3 years old, he was standing on the ice, his father said.
It just always came naturally to him, said Carey Sr. His skating has always been his strongest point.
Although he attended Salmon River Central School Carey Sr.’s alma mater (2000 graduate) last year, Terrance, Jr., who is entering his freshman year of school, did not play hockey for the Shamrocks.
My father (is my role model) and to this day he still teaches me the most I know, said Terrance Jr.
Terrance Jr., who most recently qualified for the Kemptville 73s (18U), moved to the US side of Akwesasne last year after moving to Toronto in eighth grade. Previously, he attended The Hill Academy in Ontario. Last year, he played for the Toronto Titans of the Greater Toronto Hockey League, before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic cut games short.
There will be more hockey in the near future from Terrance Jr. as soon as he returns from Switzerland. In the most recent draft of the Ontario Hockey Leagues, the Pennsylvania junior team Erie Otters took him 10th overall.
Terrance, who grew up an Ottawa Senators fan, hopes one day to get a call from a professional team. His next goal is to be drafted by an NHL team someday.
Carey Sr. is most proud of his son because of his work ethic.
Hard work is the hardest thing for a hockey player to do these days, said Terrance Sr. To take your game to the next level, you really need to do the work that other kids don’t want to do.
Terrance Jr. leaves for Visp on Tuesday. For now, besides competing, he is most excited to meet new people.
There are children from all over. The most important thing for me is just meeting new friends, he said.
