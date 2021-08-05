The Bears reportedly sign Alec Ogletree, bolstering their linebacker depth





A year after depth issues plagued the Chicago Bears all season, GM Ryan Pace worked wonders by plugging holes in what was essentially a mea culpa for the year before. So, what’s more depth to this group? The #bears sign veteran LB Alec Ogletree, the source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 4, 2021 NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports that the Bears are signing linebacker Alec Ogletree. In August 2020, the team brought in Ogletree for a visit, but did not sign him. I think they like him a bit more now. Or maybe they need him more than this time last year. Anyway, there’s a new linebacker in town. Chicago already brought Christian Jones back to complete the room. But adding Ogletree brings that much more experience, which we shouldn’t ignore. Ogletree, 29, was a first-round pick of the Rams in 2013. He has 95 games (94 starts) to his credit with stints with the Rams in St. Louis (2013-15) and Los Angeles (2015-17 ), as well as time spent in New York with the Giants (2018-19) and Jets (2020). The University of Georgia product has a total of 679 tackles, 44 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and 4 pick sixes to his name. It’s been a pretty solid career for Ogletree, adding Chicago to his list of stops. What this means for the current Bears linebackers is yet to be seen. Bringing in Ogletree probably won’t push Jones off the roster. Though the addition is notable because it coincides with Jones landing on the COVID-19 list. Perhaps this is a wake-up call for returning young players like Joel Iyiegbuniwe or Josh Woods. Iyiegbuniwe, a 2018 fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, has 47 game experience on his rsum. However, he only has 49 defensive snaps to his credit. Woods, who was part of the same rookie class, made 46 defensive plays last season. But has spent a lot more time on special teams over the past two seasons. If Jones returns and is healthy, the Bears can make a decision about two young players who have grown into the system and an experienced newcomer. With that in mind, let’s keep an eye on this situation as it develops.

