Sports
Briarwood Lions 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter
By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Manage editor
The Briarwood Lions’ return to the 6A level of play went as smoothly as it could in 2020, but 2021 could end up being a year to remember.
With an 8-3 record with a place in the second round of the playoffs, the Lions come in this season under third-year head coach Matthew Forester as a top-five team in Class 6A and possibly the favorites to win their region championship.
That’s a testament to this coaching staff and the players for not shying away from some of the best teams in the state. The successful season brought them close to doubling the teams from the previous two-year spell in the 6A standings in just one season.
Heading into this year, that has created new optimism that Briarwood can compete for a state championship at arguably the toughest and deepest level of football in the state.
The defense will take a beating, but if one side of the ball can afford it, it’s the defensive side thanks to Foresters’ presence on that side and his ability to turn seemingly unknown talent into an All-State player every season. change.
What will help is the return of an exciting attack that fits well with what the team likes to do defensively.
The Lions will return quarterback Christopher Vizzina and running back Luke Reebals, who was responsible for the majority of team fouls last year.
Vizzina, who has become one of the state’s hottest off-season recruits, threw for 1,969 yards and 13 touchdowns with an additional 154 rushing yards last season.
Standing at 6-foot-4,200 pounds, he has challenged some of the top quarterback recruits in the country in camps this summer for his ability to thread the needle with every pass.
However, his success will rely heavily on his comfort level in the pocket and his ability to form a relationship with a recipient.
The latter of those two can make or break the season. As a freshman, there wasn’t a plethora of options for him to throw at, and last year he and Brooks Donnelly found a good connection, but almost too late in the season.
This year, finding that target early in the season and often all season will be the only unknown for the attack. More importantly, the Lions desperately need one on each side and one in the slot that can play.
Senior Nic Dicen will be the best comeback with Donnellys 537 yards and six touchdowns now gone. Dicen should have a great season and can do multiple things on offense due to his speed and agility.
He is joined by Mathis Tindall, Ethan Anderson, Jay Butler and Luke Gilbert. They are all seniors, who have good footwork and opportunities to become a standout player for the attack.
However, Reebals will not only be key as the lead returning with his 1,149 yards returning, but he also added 499 receiving yards last season as the team’s second most important receiver.
Expect him to continue making similar moves both in football and in the passing game as the team’s top athlete.
Whatever happens to the passing game, the offensive line will make the attack dangerous, as always.
Normally, the Lions produce a new group of five seniors every year. This season, however, there are again two starters in Alex Moore and Charlie Heidepreim.
Those two will lead the unit and give Briarwood experience that they are not used to, while seniors Rich Connell, James-Michael Tedesco and Andy Foust will all start as well. In addition, Harrison Klumer, Jason Best and Andrew McCadams add to a deep unity.
Defensively, the Lions will replace some of their best playmakers, but they haven’t given up more than 15.8 points per game since 2015. They’ve also only handed in more than 20 points per game in three of the previous 28 seasons and have given up 23. or less every season since 1992.
That shows that the Lions can adapt to replacing top talent and that should be the case again this season.
The strongest unit on that side of the ball will be the defensive line with the return of two three-year starters. Miller Stubblefield and Holden Patterson are both senior leaders who should highlight the entire defense this season. They will be joined by another senior in Clay Dorrill who weighs six feet and weighs 204 pounds with a lot of athleticism.
Preston King and Garrett Harman will also help fill key spots on the line, making it the deepest unit in defense.
Behind them, the linebackers will take the biggest blow.
They will lose 273 combined tackles from last year’s team leader Tyler Waugh as well as Parker Hutson. Add to that Alastair Harris, who played as a linebacker and in secondary, and you lose over 300 tackles combined.
Grant Bruce and Haddon Stubbs are two leaders looking to fill that giant gap, and the two are doing a great job leading up to the fall with Stubbs returning 78 tackles.
Hardy Thompson, Knox Merry and Riley Margene can also lend a hand, and when those three come, the unit could eventually become a two-deep unit as feared as ever.
In the secondary, not only will the Lions lose Harris, but Cal Higdon will also leave.
Reece Garner and Seth Alford return as starters to cornerback and safety positions respectively. In addition to these two, Nicholas Frost will be able to handle a cornerback position and be one of the hardest working off-season players, while Brady Waugh and Grant Dickinson will add depth.
Prediction (8-2): The schedule isn’t easy this season, but Briarwood is too talented not to flirt with the 7-10 win streak this season. The big key will be replacing defensive talent, which never seems to be a big deal, and a receiver stepping down, which may be the most important aspect if the Lions are looking to win a state championship. The offense should easily put together its best season since 2017, when Michael Hiers led them to the state championship, while the defense is unlikely to give up more than 20 points per game. Briarwood finished second to Briarwood in the region last year, but this season the Lions seem to be the favorites to win it. It all comes down to the unknowns proving themselves, and the returning talent playing even better this season.
Sources
2/ https://shelbycountyreporter.com/2021/08/04/briarwood-lions-2021-football-prediction/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]