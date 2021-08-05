Wilson finds solace in tennis at George Ranch

Charlize Wilson needed a break. Bad.

A tennis savant since four years old, Wilson found herself burned out from the game and entering seventh grade. The pressure of an individual sport became too much to handle. She was often traveling, always alone. She played high-level competition, all expectations clung to her small shoulders.

It was an intense, physically and emotionally draining environment with no one else to share the ups and downs.

So Wilson quit. For the next two years, she put away her tennis racket and picked up a volleyball.

It was the best thing she could have done at the time.

“It was a relief,” said Wilson, now a junior at George Ranch. “I played tennis for a long time and it was nice to experience a team sport like volleyball. In tennis there is a lot of pressure that is all for yourself. In volleyball it was more of a team.”

Feeling refreshed, Wilson gave tennis another shot, enrolling in coach Alyssa Noonan’s summer camp the summer of her freshman year. In Noonan, George Ranch’s head tennis coach, Wilson found someone who sympathized with the hardships tennis can bring. Like Wilson, Noonan started playing tennis at a young age (6) and was successful as a player.

Wilson eventually tried for the Longhorns.

“Three weeks later she was number 1 on our varsity. As a freshman,” Noonan said. “She’s just so skilled by nature.”

Back on the field, Wilson found a team at George Ranch that prioritized more than just winning and losing.

Noonan, in her fourth year at the helm of the Longhorns, is big on character and friendliness first and foremost. She gets it from her mother, an educator who taught her to treat people well and that she represents more than herself.

“My players know that their character means a lot more to me than their tennis skills,” said Noonan. “It’s very important to me how they conduct themselves and represent our school and community.”

All the pressure Wilson felt came from herself. Her teammates and coach understood that tennis was much more than the result of a game, and their unconditional love and support were a breath of fresh air.

“I started again and now I enjoy tennis so much,” Wilson said.

Since donning a Longhorns tennis jersey, Wilson has been the best player on the team. In addition to her skills, she showed a confidence and assurance that was previously lacking simply because she knew she had people in her corner waiting for her with a hug or a smile, regardless of the outcome of her match.

“In volleyball, I saw that people cared about me and they encouraged me and believed in me,” Wilson said. “I gained more confidence. When I play tennis now, I know that there are people who keep my fingers crossed for me and I am not completely alone.”

In a mentally better place, Wilson’s already advanced game has only grown stronger. Her strength and consistency in serving has improved. She has learned to vary serving.

Wilson has a knack for putting the ball in difficult places, and sometimes even surprises himself. She is a natural hitter, almost like a magnet for the ball as it approaches her.

“She has a God-given talent for tennis,” Noonan said. “Her shots, her moves, her strategy are all unmatched. It’s almost innate to her and it’s incredible to see her doing what she loves to do.”

Wilson wants to play college tennis. There is an undeniable future for her in the sport if she wants it.

And she wants it.

“There is a lot of room for improvement,” she said. “I know I can keep developing new types of shots. Right now I’m good. But I know I can get better.”