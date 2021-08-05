WATCH: A blast from the past with Blazers Summer League training underway





While NBA Summer League is typically a time to get to know the young players, this summer for the Portland Trail Blazers could be a little different from the norm. On Tuesday, when the Blazers Summer League squad tipped off summer training before heading off to Las Vegas, the Blazers shared some fun videos with some well-known NBA veterans. Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Blazers podcast While Rip City is ready to watch the ‘Summer Blazers’,The roster will include rookie forwards Greg Brown and Trendon Watford, along with sophomore forward Nassir Little and sophomore guard CJ Elleby. But after watching training on Tuesday, it’s also going to be a lot of fun to see the NBA veterans who have found a spot on the roster. Enter 32-year-old Michael Beasley, 31-year-old Kenneth Faried and 25-year-old Emmanuel Mudiay. With so many veterans having their careers taken different paths, it seems there is hope of making it into the regular season roster. While Trail Blazers fans have shown their love for the Summer League squad on social media, Beasley and Faried have shown their gratitude for the Blazers. Beasley last played in the NBA in 2019 for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 26 games, he averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. The former #2 overall pick has career averages of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists and was named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team in 2008. As for another lottery pick, Mudiay, the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, is looking to revive his career. The 25-year-old’s career has gone downhill since he earned a spot on the second-team All-Rookie squad in 2016, averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 assists in 68 games, including 66 starts. In the past two seasons, he played 113 regular season games for the Knicks (2018-19) and the Jazz (2019-20). After watching Faried tear it up in a Nuggets jersey from the 2011-12 to 2018 season, it’s crazy to see him in a Blazers practice jersey. As an All-Rookie First Team member in 2012, Faried last played in the league in 2018-19 with the Houston Rockets. Here’s how the entire roster of the Blazers Summer League 2021 shakes out: No. Name Item. 50 Michael Beasley F 52 Antonio Blakeney G 4 Greg Brown III F 60 Jordon Crawford G 46 Milton Doyle G 16 CJ Elleby G 35 Kenneth Faried F/C 38 George King F 9 Nassir Little F 48 Erik McCree F 58 Emmanuel Mudiay G 42 Kobi Simmons G 54 Mark Vital F 2 Trendon Watford F 40 Caleb Wesson C Assistant coach Roy Rogers becomes the head coach of the Blazers Summer League. On August 8, the Blazers will face the Hornets, Clippers, Pacers and Suns in this year’s Summer League action: 8/8 vs. Charlotte at 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/10 vs. Clippers at 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

8/12 vs. Pacers at 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/14 vs. Suns at 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

