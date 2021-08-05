Sports
Cricket fraternity reacts as Indian bowlers clear England for 183; Bumrah takes 4/46
The first day of the first test between England and India was for the visitors who took the upper hand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 4.
England’s Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat first. Indian captain Virat Kohli stunned everyone when he announced that India was playing as XI because big names like R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma were missing, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were picked at No.8 along with Ravindra Jadeja.
Jasprit Bumrah struck out first and got Rory Burns for a duck in the first, and then it was a procession of wickets, with a quiet period in between. Dom Sibley made 18, Zak Crawley made 27 and Jonny Bairstow made 29, while captain Joe Root was the top scorer with 64 runs, marking his 50th half-century for England in Tests.
NL v IND 2021: WATCH- Manjrekar’s opposing reactions to Virat Kohli’s utterances on two reviews
He also went past Sir Alastair Cook and became the top goer in international cricket for England.
Bairstow and Root added 72 runs for the 4e wicket. After that, Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur picked wickets in quick succession while England was quickly left 160/9.
Sam Curran’s 27* brought England to 183 when Bumrah cleared James Anderson. The Gujarat pacer finished 4/46 while Shami took 3/28 while Shardul Thakur took 2/41 and Siraj also took one wicket.
The cricket club was proud of the way India bowled on day one and praised the pace attack and Jasprit Bumrah for their performances on Twitter.
Here are the tweets:
2/ https://circleofcricket.com/category/engvind2021/67835/eng-v-ind-2021-cricket-fraternity-reacts-as-indian-bowlers-clean-up-england-for-183-bumrah-takes-446
