Prayers unanswered, hockey fans now hope for bronze: The Tribune India





Deepankar Sharda Tribune News Service Chandigarh, August 4 Praying with folded hands, Takdeer Singh Malik, father of Indian women’s hockey team defender Monika, had never been more tense in his life. His concern was genuine, however, as emotions ran high during the semi-final game between India and Argentina at today’s Tokyo Olympics. Good news for the city In good news for the city, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a DAV College, Sector 10 alumnus, started his Olympics campaign on a positive note. Chopra qualified for the final with a throw of 86.65m in his first attempt. The final is scheduled for August 7. In a corner of his house Malik prayed for the success of the Indian team. Though his prayers failed to bear the desired fruit, Indian girls managed to win hearts as they perished while fighting their fantasized rivals. The 2-1 defeat to Argentina is certainly not the end of the road for India’s eve as they could still finish on the podium with a win over Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off on August 6. “They won hearts with their amazing performances. Yes, I’m discouraged, but let’s wait a little longer. Hopefully they take a bronze medal. They played well today. Our girls will definitely bounce back,” says Takdeer, who works as an ASI in the Chandigarh Police Force. Previously, India’s women’s hockey team made history after beating Australia’s No. 2 in the quarterfinals to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time. “The women’s team played very well. They defended well, but failed to capitalize on their chances. If they continue to perform like this, they will fight hard for Britain. Fingers crossed, let’s see how the match ends,” hockey coach Gurminder Singh said as he described India’s performance against Argentina. Monika, who is playing in her second Olympics, trained at the Chandigarh Hockey Academy in her early years. “The match was not easy at all. Argentina was a tough opponent and our girls played as a balanced unit. The result was not in our favour, but the performance indicated that the girls are in a good mood,” said Kapil, a local intern. “The Indian team fought hard in the last quarter, but Argentina’s experience helped them keep the danger away as they successfully defended their lead. I only wish that the Indian team conquer Great Britain and win their first ever bronze medal,” added Poonam, a hockey player.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/chandigarh/prayers-unanswered-hockey-lovers-now-hope-for-bronze-293266 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos