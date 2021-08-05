Seattle Thunderbolts Take Cricket To The Next Level As Tech Backers Follow Dreams To Grow Sports In The U.S

Cricket fans in the Seattle area now have a team to stand behind as the sport continues to grow in popularity in the region, attracting investment from backers working in the tech industry.

The Newly Organized Seattle Thunderbolts Join the Inaugural Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship, with 27 teams in 21 US cities competing in more than 200 games over 10 weekends this summer. And before long, the Thunderbolts could be a Major League Cricket franchise as that pursuit picks up steam in the US

The formation of a team is the result of years of dedication from players and families from the Seattle area, many of whom grew up with the sport in India and contributed to its growth in the region after moving to the United States.

Longtime tech workers are among its most ardent supporters, including a trio of investors backing the new team: Salman Taj, an executive at the Swedish telecom company Ericsson who runs an incubator for America; Vijay Beniwal, a 20-year Microsoft veteran; and Phani Chitneni, a senior client partner at UST Global.

You can see there’s a boom in tech companies moving to Seattle, everyone’s here now, Taj said. Likewise, there is a boom in terms of how many people are playing cricket and following cricket.

GeekWire saw that firsthand two years ago when we visited a park in Redmond, Washington, to get a taste of the excitement surrounding youth cricket and learn how many of the parents work for tech companies in the region.

Chitneni, who started playing when he was 5 years old, played competitively in India and stayed with the sport after moving to the Pacific Northwest 21 years ago. His impact was greatest off the field as he worked to build community and infrastructure to support the sport.

Beniwal has been involved in regional and American cricket for over 20 years.

It has been a great journey to see the sport grow and where it is today, Beniwal said.

And Taj said the interest is only growing, with about 250 kids playing in the Seattle Youth Cricket League.

The Thunderbolts and Minor League Cricket effort are part of the ongoing build to Major League Cricket and plans to bring a professional cricket league to the US. Started by the founders of Willow, a cricket broadcaster in the US and Canada, and The Times of India Group, India’s largest media conglomerate, Major League Cricket is backed by a host of tech notables, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Madrona Venture Group Managing Director S. Soma Somasegar.

Nadella and Somasegar are also both part of the Seattle Sounders FC ownership group.

While Seattle and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are represented by the Thunderbolts at the minor league level, the hope is that in the near future the region can land one of the six or eight spots that make up the Major League Cricket Championship. cohort.

Of course, for that to happen, our team has to do well, as a minor league team in Seattle. And we need to be able to show that the local community and the local people are very involved in the sport, Taj said. And that’s what we’re going to work on over the next two years.

There is so much happening in the background that the sport develops and spreads.

Major League Cricket is the ticket to making the sport a mainstream success in the US, says Beniwal. He said entry to the US for the second most watched sport in the world is primarily limited by the lack of an organization making an effort to grow the sport at all levels. Major League Cricket does, the backers say.

Jagan Nemani, a former entrepreneur-in-residence at Madrona Venture Labs who Cricket Academy of Puget Sound and helped launch the Seattle Youth Cricket League, is now head of the academies at MLC. He manages cricket academies across the country, while also serving as head of technology for the league and managing websites, apps and other assets.

So much is happening in the background that the sport is developing and spreading, Beniwal said.

All 27 Minor League Cricket teams follow the same approach in team composition: three professional players of foreign origin residing in the area where the team is located; three youth players under 21 all from the region; two free agents from anywhere in the US; and eight more players who are residents of the team’s home region.

At the highest level, teams will try to get some big guns, Taj said, and bring internationally renowned cricketers to the US to play

The Thunderbolts are sponsored by digital technology company UST, Indian supermarket chain Apna Bazar and educational platform Skool of Code. The team opened the game in the Bay Area this past weekend with three games, dropping all three for teams called Silicon Valley Strikers, Golden State Grizzlies and the East Bay Blazers.

Willow streamed the action on his YouTube channel:

The teams in the Minor League Cricket compete in the twenty20 version of the sport, a shortened format in which matches can last about three hours, compared to some traditional 8-hour cricket matches. Teams will compete in four geographic divisions Eastern, Central, Southern and Western and the MiLC Finals Weekend will take place in early October.

The goal is to play all games or as many games as possible on natural grass, as cricket is played internationally, and the Thunderbolts will play home games at Klahanie Park in Issaquah, Washington, or Marymoor Park in Redmond. New cricket grounds, one for youth and one for MiLC built in Tollgate Farm Park in North Bend, Wash. an attempt Nemani helped spearhead.

Taj called the formation of the league, creating a team, securing investment and sponsorship, building fields and generating interest a long way. But it’s exciting to see how rabid fans can exercise in the US

He hopes for the same for cricket.

This is definitely a dream come true, he said. We’re all passionate and all playing at different levels and stuff, but this is really, really great.

Check out the Seattle Thunderbolts roster here and see the upcoming schedule here.