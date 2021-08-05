Tennis fans saddened by Barty and Osaka news

Naomi Osaka skipped the Montreal Open with Ash Barty. Image: Getty

Tennis fans were disappointed when Naomi Osaka joined Ash Barty on skipping an important lead-up event ahead of this month’s US Open.

The organizers of the National Bank Open hard court event in Montreal announced that Osaka had withdrawn on Wednesday.

The tournament announced the withdrawals of Osaka, as well as Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek – two other top-10 players to have won grand slam titles.

World No.1 Barty was also absent when the official entry list was announced last week, as was 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.

Osaka comes from a third round loss at the Tokyo Olympics, where she had the honor of lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Prior to that, the 23-year-old hadn’t competed in anything since she withdrew from her second round match at the French Open because she needed a mental break.

She also sat completely outside Wimbledon, watching Barty win her second grand slam title and extend her lead in the world rankings.

I’m sorry to miss Montreal this year, Osaka said. Hope to see you all in Canada next year.

Naomi Osaka was devastated after losing in the third round at the Olympics. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Barty missed a medal in singles and women’s doubles, but still managed to claim bronze with John Peers in mixed doubles.

Osaka is currently ranked #2 and owns four major championships, all on hard court, including this year’s Australian Open.

Fourth-ranked Kenin, who won the 2020 Australian Open, has been sidelined since Wimbledon due to a foot injury.

World No.8 Swiatek, last year’s French Open champion, lost in the second round of the Olympic Games.

Fans were disappointed by the wave of withdrawals.

Novak Djokovic also skips Montreal Open

The event lacks some serious star power, with men’s World No.1 Novak Djokovic also unsubscribes.

Hours before his opening match at the Tokyo Olympics, Tennis Canada confirmed Djokovic .’s withdrawal of the hard court event.

Organizers hinted at Djokovic’s hectic withdrawal schedule, including the Olympics and his pursuit of a “Golden Slam” calendar year.

The world No. 1 volunteered to join Steffi Graf as the only players in tennis history to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

His quest, however, ended in heartbreak when he lost to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, before completely missing out on a medal in the bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

“It would have been fantastic to have hosted Novak,” Karl Hale, National Bank Open tournament director, said in a press release.

“But after a stellar run to his record-equivalent 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and his entry into the Tokyo Olympics, we understand his decision.

“We wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

The National Bank Open kicks off on August 9, while the US Open — the last major championship of the year — kicks off in New York on August 30.

