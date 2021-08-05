Diamondbacks newcomer Drew Ellis energizes for 2020 stint in independent ball





Thetrade of Eduardo Escobar opened the door for Drew Ellis to get his chance at playing time as the third baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it’s a work in progress for four games. Ellis, a second round pick of the Diamondbacks in the 2017 draft out of Louisville, got the start at third base Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants. It was his third time in the lineup since trading with Escobar. That Ellis is in the big league is thanks to good numbers at Triple-A Reno, but those numbers (.286 batting average, 13 home runs, 21 doubles, 52 runs batted in, 65 games) are partly a product of Ellis’ finding a place to play playing regularly in 2020 when he was not invited to the Diamondbacks’ alternate training site. The Louisville native competed in a four-team independent competition set up to give minor leaguers whose season was canceled due to the coronavirus a place to stay sharp. Ellis, now 25 years old, found more than that. He played with minor leaguers and veteran major leaguers, including longtime Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Phillips and former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Ben Revere. “It was super fun. Just a little relaxed. I got to play baseball, obviously it was an off year for me with COVID and everything, so just being able to go play and have fun and enjoy the game and keep perspective on what was important, was very big for me,” said Ellis. Not being invited to the alternate venue in 2020 fueled Ellis’s competitive fire. He told himself he had to play somewhere, and close to home was a good fit. He traveled by car for about an hour every day to play football. “He showed us a lot. He went into the ‘indy’ ball and played really, really well. It was one of those unlucky ones, right on the border where we had to choose who would be at the ‘alt'” came to spring training and had a great attitude. I don’t think he was happy about that, but he kind of explained the frustration and what he intended to do, and then he went to Triple-A and was the same guy. He played very well defensively. That will be good to see.” Ellis found fun in the game again, admitting that in 2018 and 2019 he didn’t perform as well as he had hoped in the minor leagues. So the chance to train and focus on his swing and clean up some things has helped him a lot. Ellis trained off-season with Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, a friend and former teammate of Louisville. The positive side of not being with the Diamondbacks allowed him to watch friends make their Major League debut in 2020. It also motivated him to tell himself what to do and where to grow. . And that wasn’t just in baseball. He said a full year away from organizational baseball helped him “be the best version of myself I can be.” In the Dutch big league, Ellis led off with a hit in his first 10 at bats in Wednesday’s game. But he’s excited to be part of a younger group of Diamondbacks trying to make the most of their chance in the losing season. “I think this team, we’re going to go through our struggles, but I think we’re going to be good. With the guys coming up and the guys we’ve got here, it’s definitely going to be fun for years to come,” Ellis said. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said there are some teething problems when players come to the big leagues. “He has really good moves in defense, I think he’s in command of the attack zone when he’s on the plate and controlling the at bat,” said Lovullo. “We know he has a lot more work to do and he will go after it and get a chance.” Ellis tries to simplify his approach. “It’s baseball. It’s cliché, but it’s the same game as before,” he said. narrow path of what to do, I’ll be in a good place.” Short hop Lovullo said pitcher No Ramirez and outfielder Stuart Fairchild are feeling better as they recover from COVID-19 symptoms. Pitchers Joe Mantiply and Riley Smith and outfielder Pavin Smith, who are also on protocol, are feeling good and will return to baseball soon, Lovullo said. “We just have to keep in mind that this virus is still alive, it’s still out there,” Lovullo said, “and put ourselves in the best possible situation to stay healthy.” Pitcher Luke Weaver, who was recovering from a shoulder injury, threw 40 pitches to batters in two innings of rehabilitation work, one of which was infielder Josh Rojas, who went on to hit four at bats. Rojas works his way back from a dislocated finger. Second baseman Josh VanMeter was a late scratch in Wednesday’s lineup against the San Francisco Giants, due to low back cramps. Jake Hager replaced him. Contact Jose Romero at [email protected]. Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2021/08/04/diamondbacks-newcomer-drew-ellis-energized-2020-stint-independent-ball/5491653001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos