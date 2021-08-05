England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) has imposed suspended sanctions on Leicestershire County Cricket Club and Colin Ackermann following a disciplinary hearing on Aug. 2. The hearing took place after Leicestershire was handed six fixed fines over a 12-month period; Ackermann was captain all six times. As a result of the fixed penalties, Leicestershire was charged with a violation of ECB Guideline 3.6.21(a). The club was given suspended points deductions depending on the future behavior of the Leicestershires players. The decision of the Disciplinary Panels will result in a penalty of 12 points in the LV= Insurance County Championship or two points in the Vitality Blast or two points in the Royal London Cup imposed if cricketers playing for Leicestershire have one or more fixed penalty offences. in a contest within 12 months of the date of the hearing, subject to the panel’s judgment. Ackermann was accused of a violation of ECB guideline 3.6.22. The panel has ruled that Ackermann will receive a one-match suspension if a Leicestershire player is given a fixed penalty in a match in which he is captain within 12 months of the date of the hearing. Dishonest and inappropriate behavior Within the same proceeding, the panel imposed sanctions on Ben Mike and Leicestershire after Mike intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the pitch in Leicestershire’s Vitality T20 Blast game against Northamptonshire on 29 June 2021. Both Mike and Leicestershire were accused of violating ECB Directive 3.2. Mike was suspended for playing in two Royal London Cup matches; the panel took into account that Leicestershire had already withdrawn him for one match they believed had already been played. Leicestershire has been deducted one point from their Vitality Blast total for 2021. The panel The disciplinary panel was chaired by Mike Smith, alongside Claire Taylor and Tom Poynton. Any appeal must be filed within 14 days of the date of the decision. The full written reasons can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/2206070/cricket-discipline-commission-imposes-suspended-sanctions-on-leicestershire-ccc-and-colin-ackermann The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos