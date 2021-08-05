Pelham Panthers 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Manage editor

It doesn’t get much better than winning a regional championship for just the third time in school history, but don’t tell the Pelham Panthers that.

Starting the 2021 football season fresh from a 2020 regional title, the Panthers are hungry for more, making them arguably one of the most underrated teams in the state.

Pelham put together one of his best regular seasons in school history last year with an 8-2 record winning the team its first regional championship since 2007 and third in school history, but the sweet season ended on a sour taste.

After a 7-1 start to secure the regional title, the Panthers fell two points from Homewood in the final week of the regular season before losing two points to Lee-Montgomery in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Panthers felt like they were leaving a lot on the table in both games. Now they will go into this season motivated to make up for that ending, and there may not be a more capable group to do so.

Head coach Tom Causey does his best to build the program every year in Pelham and is entering his seventh year as the leader of the Panthers, and this is arguably his most talented group.

That’s a dangerous combination for opponents, with Causey proving what he’s capable of with returning talent from the past.

Last year, the team scored 33.1 points per game, second only to Thompson in Shelby County, and gave up 22.3 points per game, finishing fourth in the county.

Most of the talent on both sides will return this season, which means improvements should be made in both categories. That’s something that could make all the difference in close games this season, after all three defeats came out by seven points or less last year.

Offensively, the Panthers return all but a handful of starters.

As quarterback, senior Will Lankford returns after a total of 861 passing yards and 592 rushing yards with 20 combined touchdowns last year.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback has seen his confidence grow in the off-season thanks to experience and more preparation going into this season.

Making him even more dangerous is the return of three receivers, all of whom left their mark last season.

Jake Fox, Darius Copeland and Christian Pritchett have been part of the attack for two years and will now return as top targets. Elk are extremely fast, have good hands and can create separation by route running or after the catch.

The Panthers also have depth to the position, making it one of the strongest positions on the team.

Those returnees will help soften the blow of Dylan Peterson’s losing 1,305 yards and 15 touchdowns at the running back position, but the scary aspect is starting to run back. Gabe Gamble will return.

Gamble went over 1,000 yards as the lead man with Peterson two years ago, while he started several games last year and had a total of 625 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gamble is back at the center of the run game and is expected to perform at his best yet during his senior season, especially with defenses now having to respect multiple aspects of Pelham’s offense.

With all that talent on the offensive, the return of three offensive linemen takes the excitement to a new level.

The Panthers will lose starters Chris Quintana and Jesus Luan, but Caleb Newell, BJ Maxena and Jackson Davenport are all back in position.

Newell and Maxena have been on the field as starters for several seasons, with Davenport returning to a different part of the line this season.

Despite losing two starters, the line could also be deeper this season with Brody Layton, Tyler Mason, Gabe Schmucker, Brian Terry, Corbin Sanders, Cash Tatum and Mikey Ramos all ready to start or give depth.

For the coaching staff to have that much confidence in so many players, the offensive line has to be strong all season, making it hard to see this year’s offense struggling.

The returning talent will move to a defense that allowed 23 or fewer in the last five games and 28 or fewer in all but one of the games a season ago.

Up front, seniors Jake Ingram and Andrew Fields both return as starters, while Oscar Aguiar and Isaac Cruz also add two other seniors who bring back some experience after switching last year. Keon Brooks, a sophomore, will also bring some experience, while James Schmuker is a player looking to add depth.

Behind that group is probably the team’s most exciting unit, along with the three returning receivers.

As starters, Brayden Marlowe, Seth Branham, Cohen Lee and Jaxon Drake return.

It’s easily one of the two best collective groups of linebackers in the county, with all of them at least a year behind them.

Behind that, Isaiah Byrd, Tony Mancuso, Brodie Martin, Johnny Pena, Bishop Rellah and Will Felton will all add depth to make the Panthers two-deep on the position.

Shutting down the defense will be another experienced group in the secondary.

Three starters return to play lockdown defense in cover with cornerback Jamal Miles and safety Fabian Caderon leading the way. Both have been started for two years, while Jylen Tate is back as the starting corner.

Parker Pruitt, Markell Bell and Cory Perkins will assist at cornerback, while Luke Pukstys and Cody Bethers will assist at safety.

Prediction (8-2): Obviously Pelham has the potential to be as good as Pelham wants to be this year. It is the most experienced team the Panthers have had in years and should be even better than last year’s regional championship team. However, they will have to maintain the mentality to prove to other teams that they are not a fluke. They can’t go into the season thinking they’ve made it because it’s still a team that lost its last two games by two points last year and was one-and-done in the postseason. This year’s team needs to be confident, but almost in a determined way, not in an arrogant way. Looking at their abilities on paper, it should be a year that the Panthers are battling for a deep playoff run in the 6A standings, and they shouldn’t be happy with anything else. You have three returning starters at each group unit, one returning starter at running back and one returning starter at quarterback. It doesn’t get any better than that. Now is the time to capitalize.