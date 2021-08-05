With sore foot, Nadal surpasses Sock in Washington in exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) There were certainly times when Rafael Nadal played as someone competing for the first time in nearly two months and suffered an injury to his left foot that he later admitted was painful.

The shaky serving. The consecutive netted forehands that handed a keybreak. The inability to take control against an opponent in 192nd place.

And then, en route to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1) win over Jack Sock at the Citi Open for more than three hours Wednesday night, there were moments when Nadal looked like the 20-time Grand Slam champion who drew a full house, announced at 7,500 only by making his debut at the hard court tournament.

The match was not easy, Nadal said. I started to suffer a little too much.

The highlight was a back to the net, between the legs bit of magic in the first set that prompted Nadal to take to the skies and get his fans to get up and roar. The court’s coverage of that attempt, and when he put a winner on the run with a tiebreak drop shot from Sock, at least hid any apparent problems from the foot injury Nadal recently revealed. was one of the reasons he sat out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics and didn’t lift a racket for three weeks.

The pair of lefty forehand winners he broke off to earn a set point, which he then converted with a return winner to take the opener, were among the good ones. Such was his impeccable form in the tiebreak. The first serve percentage of 47 in the opening set and the inability to muster even a single break chance in the second were among the poor.

Abuses like that open the door for a player like him, Nadal said of Sock, who he is now 6-0 against.

I just need to have a little less foot pain, honestly, Nadal said. That is the truth.

There was a lot of up and down play by the 35-year-old Spaniard, which according to Nadal himself could happen. That makes sense, given that he last made a point that mattered in June, losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals, an event Nadal won 13 times.

After that, Nadal said his body needed to rest and recover from the grueling gravel track. In the meantime, Djokovic tied with Nadal and Roger Federer at 20 major championships each, so the Big Three share the men’s record en route to the US Open, where play begins on August 30.

If getting ready for the trip to Flushing Meadows is paramount, Nadal did get a chance to try and shake off some rust against Sock, an American who is a former top 10 singles member and owner of three Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles.

After breaking to a 4-3 deficit in the second set, then falling 1-0 in the third set, a deficit that would rise to 3-1, Nadal returned to his best self.

He held on with no problem, then broke to 3-all by hitting a forehand to close a 16-stroke exchange before sprinting to reach a drop shot and extend a point he would win and mark with a cry of Vamos! and fist-pumping when Sock got his response.

Suddenly, with the help of a over the shoulder volley, Nadal held on again and was now leading 4-3. At the very end, he was just much better.

You need matches like this to be fitter after months without competition, Nadal said.

On Thursday, he will meet 14th-seeded Lloyd Harris, a South African who advanced when his opponent, Tennys Sandgren of the US, stopped playing due to rib pain.

Previously, No. 6 seed Dan Evans lost his first game since testing positive for COVID-19 last month and missing the Olympics. Evans was defeated 7-6 (1), 6-0 by Brandon Nakashima of the USA

Other seeds leave Wednesday: No. 3 Alex de Minaur, No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 9 Alexander Bublik, No. 10 Taylor Fritz and No. 13 Benoit Paire.

Nadal almost joined them on the way out. Pushed to the brim, he pulled through.

____

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports