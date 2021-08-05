Susan Ciufo-Bennett Resigns as Temple Field Hockey Coach





PHILADELPHIA Susan Ciufo-Bennett , who led Temple Field Hockey to 15 wins during her two seasons at the helm of the program, has resigned her position with immediate effect due to mental health and family reasons. Michelle Vittese , who was Ciufo-Bennett’s top assistant for the past two seasons, has been elevated to interim head coach for the remainder of the season. “Being the head coach of the Temple Field Hockey team has been a life-changing experience,” said Ciufo-Bennett. “This team has proven that they are resilient and can break through any barriers that are placed in front of them. I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by the athletics department, my phenomenal staff and most importantly the student athletes I have had the privilege of making I can now call it family.” In 2019, her first year at the helm of Temple hockey program, Ciufo-Bennett led the Owls to a 7-10 (2-5 Big East) record. Temple saw a 2-0 opening weekend for the first time since 2008, racking up five wins more than the 2018 season. The Owls also broke an 18-game losing streak in regular season conference game with a 2-1 OT win at Georgetown, marking their first win. first Big East win since 2016. Despite the challenging playing conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owls continue their upward trajectory into the second year of the Ciufo-Bennett era. The team took another win, doubling its total wins at the conference, finishing the season with a record 8-10 (4-8 BIG EAST). Temple also qualified for the BIG EAST Conference Tournament for the first time since 2016, earning the No. 4 seed. “We would like to thank Susan for her leadership of the Temple Field Hockey program over the past two years and wish her and her family nothing but the best,” said Acting Athletics Director. Fran Dunphy . “The program is in good hands with the current assistant head coach Michelle Vittese take the reins for the 2021 season.” A three-time All-American at the University of Virginia, Vittese had an eight-year career with the United States Women’s National Field Hockey Team. She played at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and won a total of 211 caps. In addition to her time at Temple, Vittese has gained coaching and administrative experience with the Spirit of USA club team based in New Jersey since 2012. She was responsible for coaching 200 athletes, ages 6-18, while also playing for the US until October of 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://owlsports.com/news/2021/8/4/susan-ciufo-bennett-resigns-as-temple-field-hockey-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

