Astros vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – August 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer struckout 10 batters in his Dodgers-debut and got a lot of offensive support when Los Angeles hit four homeruns on Wednesday-evening to beat the Houston Astros 7-5 to end a controversial two-game run.

Mookie Betts homered twice, while Will Smith and AJ Pollock also went deep off Astros starter Jake Odorizzi (4-6).

Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker are linked for Houston. It was the third game at Dodger Stadium since July 10 with seven or more homeruns.

The crowd of 52,724, the largest in the majors for the second straight night this season, was once again boisterous. The series was the first opportunity for Dodgers fans to unload in person on the Astros since their sign theft scandal was revealed in late 2019. Houston defeated LA in the 2017 World Series and won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

The crowd roared with delight as Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner acquired in a blockbuster with Washington last Friday, knocked out Jos Altuve three times. The righthander also caused Correa to chase a slider for the first of the sixth inning.

Scherzer (9-4) hit seven innings and played a season high with 109 pitches, including 73 strikes. He gave up two runs and five hits with a walk.

Scherzer, Joe Kelly and Kenley Jansen combined struckout 15 batters. Jansen gave up a two-run homerun to Tucker in the ninth, but made sure pinch-hitter Jake Meyers ended the game.

Altuve struckout four times, which equates to a career high.

After Altuve struckout in the first, Brantley sent an 1-1 fastball deep to the right for his seventh homer. It was the 19th that Scherzer gave up this season and the fourth in the first inning.

Correa followed with a single before Scherzer retired the next nine Houston batters in a row.

The Dodgers were held to five hits in Tuesday-evening loss 3-0, but broke through early against Odorizzi with four runs in the first. Betts connected on a slider and place it over the wall in the middle to tie it on 1.

Max Muncy walked and advanced to second base with one out when Altuve’s throw on Corey Seager’s grounder pulled Correa off second base for an error. With runners on first and second base, Smith charged the Astros for the error with a three-run homerun to right-center.

Betts’ solo shot to the left in the second gave him his first multi-homer game of the season. In the third inning, Pollock extended his single to 13 games with a record 13 games with a two-run drive into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field to make it 7-1.

Odorizzi, who gave up four homeruns in a game for the second time in his 10-year career, hit only three innings and gave up a season-high seven runs (six earned) on six basehits and two walks.

Houston’s other runs came on Tucker’s RBI single in the fourth and a solo homer to Correa in the eighth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel was out of the lineup for the second day in a row due to neck stiffness. … 3B Alex Bregman (left quad tribe) is expected to need a few more rehab matches in Triple-A Sugar Land before being activated.

Dodgers: RHP Jimmy Nelson was placed on the 10-day injured list for the third time this season with right elbow inflammation. LHP Darien Nez was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the spot.

NEXT ONE

Astros: Start a six-game homestand against Minnesota on Thursday with LHP Framber Valdez (7-2, 3.01 ERA) on the mound. Valdez has won his last two starts and will be opposed by RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 6.41).

Dodgers: Have a day off on Thursday before facing the Angels on Friday in the second half of this season’s Freeway Series. LHP David Price (4-1, 3.55 ERA) gets the call against LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.38).

