Fall 2021 Preview: Ash Grove Football

When the Ash Grove football team won last fall, it did it convincingly.

The Pirates finished with a 3-6 record, but defeated their opponents 131-8 in those three victories. And three of those losses came by 10 points or less.

We felt like we were in almost every game, said head coach Ryan Long. We were competitive except maybe for one game, the Lockwood game (47-6) got out of hand for us, but all the other games we kept up. Last year we struggled to find our identity. We wanted to run the ball away, but struggled to run it away. We threw the ball way more than we probably wanted. Defensively we played well at times and other times we just lacked some power and stuff like that. Those are things we hoped would get better this year.

As the Pirates pursue their first winning season since 2017, Long will have plenty of weapons back offensively in 2021. While Ash Grove graduated five players who earned All-District or All-Conference honors, only Jake Thompson was recognized for his offensive as a second-team Southwest Conference tight end. He rushed for 181 yards and five touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 407 yards and five more scores.

Ash Grove averaged 82 rushing yards and 171 passing yards per game last year.

Junior Brock Mooneyham returns as quarterback after all conference honors. He completed 84 passes for 1,466 yards and 20 scores as a sophomore and added three touchdowns on the ground. Running backs Tristan Bowers (commended All-Conference) and Parker Crow also return. Bowers, a senior, won 277 yards and scored once, while Crow, a junior, rushed for 227 yards and added a score and 181 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Junior Nate Trammel (90 yards receiving, 1 TD) also returns to slot receiver and runs back after earning reps late last season.

Senior Sammy Moreland, an All-District pick and second-team All-Conference receiver, is back after leading the team with 493 receiving yards and five scores. And the Pirates return to the offensive line with senior Jared Lobdell, senior Cannon Palmer and junior Austin Lowak.

We have some pieces that are coming back and some pieces that are ready to play with, Long said.

Brock at quarterback is a very smart footballer and hoped he would take another step this year, he said. He did a great job throwing the football last year. I think we can expect him to let the ball run a bit more. Parker Crow has to run the ball hard. Nates is going to run fast. Tristan Bowers is the heart and soul of our team, a fullback for us. He does everything we ask of him, the kids really believe in him and he becomes captain for us for three years. Sammy Moreland on the outside has had a great summer in seven-on-seven. He runs great, sharp routes, has great hands, he’s a big boy with good speed and if we can get our line we were really excited about it.

While those three returning linemen provide a good core up front, there are still holes on the line to sort out before the season starts. Players like junior Payton Griffin and sophomore Jasper Seidel are there in the mix. In addition, junior Elijah Morrison is fighting for an outside receiver spot and senior Zane Delk and senior Collin Doles are fighting for playing time on the tight end, they can also play receiver.

Defensively, the Pirates got more hits and lost their two lead tacklers in Thompson, an All-District defensive back who made 59.5 tackles and added three turnovers, and Dylan McCroskey, an honorable mention All-Conference linebacker who made 36.5 stops and 8.5 tackles made for a loss while picking two passes. Ash Grove returns senior linebacker Tristyn Davis, a second-team All-Conference pick; Lobdell, an honorable mention All-Conference defensive lineman; and Crow, an honorable mention All-Conference defensive back. Davis made 58 tackles and four tackles for a loss, Lobdell had 39.5 tackles and nine for a loss, and Crow added 16.5 tackles and three interceptions.

However, different players will see time in different positions. Trammel is one of two linebackers to return to that position this fall after making 30 tackles along with Morrison. Crow is the only secondary player back, although Mooneyham has seen some time there. The Pirates will replace everyone in the defensive line, with Lobdell and Palmer moving to linebacker. Lowak will spend a lot more time on defense and Bowers will move from linebacker to defensive line. Moreland also thinks he sees a lot of time as a corner and Delk, Doles and Griffin will also play a role defensively. Sophomore Brady Nicholson will also see the field.

The Pirates allowed 161 rushing yards and 51 passing yards per game defensively in 2020.

Weve had more comebacks on offense and going through seven-on-seven this summer we had a really good offense, Lang said. Towards the end of seven-on-seven, the defense really started to come together. We’ve had a bunch of kids learn it and play it for the first time where they had an identity from last year. The defense was still learning, but with the pieces we got together, we were really excited about these kids on the defense this year.

The Pirates added Cabool to their schedule in week two, which will be a good test in the beginning. Agape and Clever have also been added as Ash Grove replaces Lockwood, Greenfield and Pleasant Hope.

