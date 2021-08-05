Sports
Fall 2021 Preview: Ash Grove Football
By Brennan Stebbins (for OzarksSportsZone.com)
When the Ash Grove football team won last fall, it did it convincingly.
The Pirates finished with a 3-6 record, but defeated their opponents 131-8 in those three victories. And three of those losses came by 10 points or less.
We felt like we were in almost every game, said head coach Ryan Long. We were competitive except maybe for one game, the Lockwood game (47-6) got out of hand for us, but all the other games we kept up. Last year we struggled to find our identity. We wanted to run the ball away, but struggled to run it away. We threw the ball way more than we probably wanted. Defensively we played well at times and other times we just lacked some power and stuff like that. Those are things we hoped would get better this year.
As the Pirates pursue their first winning season since 2017, Long will have plenty of weapons back offensively in 2021. While Ash Grove graduated five players who earned All-District or All-Conference honors, only Jake Thompson was recognized for his offensive as a second-team Southwest Conference tight end. He rushed for 181 yards and five touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 407 yards and five more scores.
Ash Grove averaged 82 rushing yards and 171 passing yards per game last year.
Junior Brock Mooneyham returns as quarterback after all conference honors. He completed 84 passes for 1,466 yards and 20 scores as a sophomore and added three touchdowns on the ground. Running backs Tristan Bowers (commended All-Conference) and Parker Crow also return. Bowers, a senior, won 277 yards and scored once, while Crow, a junior, rushed for 227 yards and added a score and 181 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Junior Nate Trammel (90 yards receiving, 1 TD) also returns to slot receiver and runs back after earning reps late last season.
CLICK HERE FOR A FULL SEASON SCHEDULE
Senior Sammy Moreland, an All-District pick and second-team All-Conference receiver, is back after leading the team with 493 receiving yards and five scores. And the Pirates return to the offensive line with senior Jared Lobdell, senior Cannon Palmer and junior Austin Lowak.
We have some pieces that are coming back and some pieces that are ready to play with, Long said.
Brock at quarterback is a very smart footballer and hoped he would take another step this year, he said. He did a great job throwing the football last year. I think we can expect him to let the ball run a bit more. Parker Crow has to run the ball hard. Nates is going to run fast. Tristan Bowers is the heart and soul of our team, a fullback for us. He does everything we ask of him, the kids really believe in him and he becomes captain for us for three years. Sammy Moreland on the outside has had a great summer in seven-on-seven. He runs great, sharp routes, has great hands, he’s a big boy with good speed and if we can get our line we were really excited about it.
While those three returning linemen provide a good core up front, there are still holes on the line to sort out before the season starts. Players like junior Payton Griffin and sophomore Jasper Seidel are there in the mix. In addition, junior Elijah Morrison is fighting for an outside receiver spot and senior Zane Delk and senior Collin Doles are fighting for playing time on the tight end, they can also play receiver.
Defensively, the Pirates got more hits and lost their two lead tacklers in Thompson, an All-District defensive back who made 59.5 tackles and added three turnovers, and Dylan McCroskey, an honorable mention All-Conference linebacker who made 36.5 stops and 8.5 tackles made for a loss while picking two passes. Ash Grove returns senior linebacker Tristyn Davis, a second-team All-Conference pick; Lobdell, an honorable mention All-Conference defensive lineman; and Crow, an honorable mention All-Conference defensive back. Davis made 58 tackles and four tackles for a loss, Lobdell had 39.5 tackles and nine for a loss, and Crow added 16.5 tackles and three interceptions.
DOWNLOAD THE O-ZONE APP NOW!
APPLE – CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
ANDROID – CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
However, different players will see time in different positions. Trammel is one of two linebackers to return to that position this fall after making 30 tackles along with Morrison. Crow is the only secondary player back, although Mooneyham has seen some time there. The Pirates will replace everyone in the defensive line, with Lobdell and Palmer moving to linebacker. Lowak will spend a lot more time on defense and Bowers will move from linebacker to defensive line. Moreland also thinks he sees a lot of time as a corner and Delk, Doles and Griffin will also play a role defensively. Sophomore Brady Nicholson will also see the field.
The Pirates allowed 161 rushing yards and 51 passing yards per game defensively in 2020.
Weve had more comebacks on offense and going through seven-on-seven this summer we had a really good offense, Lang said. Towards the end of seven-on-seven, the defense really started to come together. We’ve had a bunch of kids learn it and play it for the first time where they had an identity from last year. The defense was still learning, but with the pieces we got together, we were really excited about these kids on the defense this year.
The Pirates added Cabool to their schedule in week two, which will be a good test in the beginning. Agape and Clever have also been added as Ash Grove replaces Lockwood, Greenfield and Pleasant Hope.
CLICK HERE FOR ALL AUTUMN SPORTS PREVIEWS
Sources
2/ https://www.ozarkssportszone.com/2021/08/04/2021-fall-preview-ash-grove-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]