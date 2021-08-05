ITF World Tennis Tour Round Up CW30

MNCHEN, August 4, 2021 (by Dietmar Kaspar)

M15 Vejle DEN Ergi Kirkin reigns in Southern Denmark

The ITF World Tennis Tour returned to Denmark after seven years with the M15 Vejlea. The tournament, hosted by the Vejle Tennis Club venue, concluded with the title victory of Ergi Kirkin.

The 22-year-old from Turkey beats Argentinian number 3 seed Matias Zukas in the final four phase in straight sets.

August Holmgren from Denmark emerged victorious from the all-Scandinavian semi-final against the Swedish No. 6 seed Jonathan Mridha in three series.

Ankara-born Kirkin won 84 percent of his first service points in the championship game, breaking his opponent twice to secure a 7-6, 6-4 win after about two hours. The top class rider celebrated his fifth title on the Pro Circuit.

After the match, the world number 400 in the ATP ranking said: I am very happy because it is my fifth title. This week means I’m playing well again and it’s always great to win a title. Conditions were tough, which makes it even more satisfying. There was a lot of rain during the week and it was also quite windy. Overall it was a very well organized tournament and I was very happy to be here.

I stayed a little firmer in the important moments and maybe I played more games at this level than he had, which I think was important because I knew when to make a move and when to play short and so on. That decided the game, I think.

In the all-Danish doubles final of the wildcard entries, Benjamin Hannestad and Carl Emil Overbeck recovered Johannes Ingildsen and his partner Christian Sigsgaard with 7-6, 4-6, 10-8.

M25 Telavi GEO Alexandar Lazarov dominates in Georgia

born in Florida Alexander Lazarov captured the trophy of the WTT Telavi Open 2021, held at Telavi Tennis Courts, without dropping a set all week.

The 23-year-old, who represented Bulgaria in the first edition of the ATP Cup last year, drove past Alessandro Ingarao from Italy in the last four stage in straight sets.

No. 7 seed Aleksandre Metrevelicfrom Georgia knocked off the top of the tournaments Vladyslav Orlovy from Ukraine in the semifinals in straight sets.

#2 seeded Lazarov took advantage of the retirement of his 27-year-old opponent in the championship game with a score of 6-1, 1-0 to win his fourth career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

M25 Portoviejo ECU Arklon Huertas del Pino reigns in family affair

Arklon Huertas del Pino from Lima took the title of the M25 Tamarindo Open, organized by Portoviejo Tennis Club.

The Peruvian qualifier, who was banned from professional tennis for 21 months for positive doping, fought his best-placed compatriot Nicolas AlvarezI placeholder image in the final four phase in two sets. tennis

Conner Huertas del Pino, who played college tennis for Auburn University in Alabama, reached the all-Peruvian final against his two-year-older brother with a three-set win against Spanish No. 4 seed Pol Martin Tiffon.

With both players scoring the same number of points in the title match, 27-year-old Arklon Huertas del Pino broke his rival six times and lost three service games to score 6-1, 6-7, 7-6 and 31 minutes after two hours. The former University of Indianapolis college player celebrated his second singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

M25 Denia ESP Nick Hardt takes fourth title of the season

In shape Nick Hardt won the trophy of the Orysol City of Denia Tournament, held at Club de Tenis Denia.

The number 4 seed from the Dominican Republic took the final step to the final with a straight win against Spain’s number 8 seed Eduard Esteve Lobato.

Frenchman Calvin Hemery deleted spanish wildcard entry Carlos Lopez Montagud in the semifinals in two sets.

In the championship game in which both players won two breaks, the Santiago de los Caballeros native Hardt won three more points to claim the victory 7-6, 7-6 after two hours and 32 minutes. The 20-year-old won his seventh career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour and his fourth in 2021.

M25 Champaign USA Teen Ben Shelton Wins First Homegrown Title

The Neitzel Family Open, hosted by the University of Illinois at Champaign, culminating in Ben Shelton of the United States.

Florida University college player knocked out the tournament’s top favorite Yu Hsiou Hsu from Chinese Taipei in the semifinals in straight sets.

Dutch No. 5 seed Gijs Brouwer fought through the bottom half of the draw and defeated Naoki Nakagawa from Japan in the last four leg in three sets.

Eighteen-year-old Shelton, who entered the tournament on a wild card, defeated his rival in the title match 83-73 and triumphed 7-6, 6-3 after an hour and 50 minutes. The Gainesville native picked up his first trophy on the Pro Circuit.

M15 Novi Sad SRB Filip Misolic conquers back-to-back titles

After his title win on home soil last week, Philip for example captured the trophy of the M15 Novi Sad 1 tournament held at Tennis Club Meridiana.

The unseeded Austrian advanced to the final with a three-set win against Romania’s No. 8 seed Nicolae Frunza.

Italian junior registration Luciano Darderic, who ranked world No. 8 as a junior and took three consecutive J1 category titles in South America 2020, eased past Argentina’s No. 7 seed Juan Pablo Pazi in the semifinals in three sets.

Nineteen-year-old Misolic converted five of his six breakpoint chances by dropping three service games in the title match to celebrate a 6-4, 6-4 win at an hour and 43 minutes. The Graz native raised his third career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour, winning all of them this season.

M15 Castelo Branco POR Gilbert Klier Junior with another title on hardcourt

Gilbert Klier Junior is the champion of the Castelo Branco Tennis Internationals 2021, organized by Riba Clube.

The 21-year-old won the all-Brazilian semi-final encounter against number 4 seeded John Lucas Reis da Silva in three series.

French Qualifier Clemens Chidekh continued his great run beating Italy’s No. 8 seed Luca Giacominic in the semifinals in two sets.

Unseeded Klier Junior took advantage of seven of his 10 breakpoint chances in the championship game, losing three service games to take the win 6-2, 6-1 in 68 minutes. The Brasilia native celebrated his second career title on the ITF World Tennis Tour, his second on hard court.

M15 Monastir TUN Eliakim Coulibaly triumphs again in Monastir

Eliakim Coulibaly took the title of the Magical Hotel Tours tournament, held Hotel Skanes Family in Monastir.

The 19-year-old from the Côte d’Ivorie took advantage of the Australian’s retirement in the semi-finals Jeremy Beale after the first set.

Italian No. 5 seed Luca Potenza defeatedSouth African teen Khololwam Montsic in the final four phase in two sets.

Left-handed Coulibaly, who is led and coached by two-time Grand Slam champion Mary Pierce, sent down seven aces and won 74 percent of his first service points in the title match to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 after about three o’clock. The number 8 seed celebrated his second singles trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour after his first title at the same place two months ago.

M15 Cairo EGY Juan Bautista Torres wins another trophy in Cairo

Juan Bautista Torres came out victorious Egypt Men’s Future, organized by the Tennis Club Al-Solaimaneyah in Cairo.

The 19-year-old Argentinian took the final step to the final with a direct victory over the French number 5 seed Quentin Folliot.

No. 4 sown Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen set the all-Argentine final by beating the tournament’s top favorite Mathieu Perchicot from France in two sets.

Buenos Aires-born Torres, who reached a junior career at World No. 13, won eight more points in the championship game, taking a 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory after two hours and 29 minutes. After his first title win at the same place last season, the No. 6 lifted his second career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour.