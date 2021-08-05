Field hockey in India reflects the potential of an under-performing Olympic nation





TOKYO — When the last horn sounded, the women in white leaned heavily on their hockey sticks, exhaustion and dejection doubled. The Indian miracle machine had finally stopped running. Around them, the women in black threw down their sticks and embraced. Favored Argentina had made it to the Olympic hockey semifinals, beating India 2-1 and stopping their opponents’ winning streak of three games. After starting this competition with three lopsided defeats, India had reversed its fortunes by beating Ireland and Japan to sneak into the tournament game before shocking undefeated Australia into the quarter-finals. A team led by women emerging from rural poverty, some of whom were discouraged from playing sports, had reached its highest point in history by finishing the medal round. And then they set themselves up for a 1-0 lead over Argentina, sparking hopes for another surprise and a push for the gold medal. But India couldn’t sustain their quick start, with a deflected shot from a penalty corner in the third quarter that put the margin of defeat. Wiping away tears and sweat as they exit the steamy Oi Hockey Stadium, they must quickly regroup. “The semi-finals of the Olympic Games, our players have only seen them on TV,” said coach Sjoerd Marijne, a Dutch expat, after the loss. “Now they’re in it.” Salima Tete from India is flagged by an Argentine player during the women’s semifinal. Tausef Mustafa / Getty Images In an under-performing Olympic country, the hockey team put in a lot of effort to win a bronze medal match against Great Britain on Friday. The importance of this run has reached the highest level in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting his thoughts: “Today and during the Games, our women’s hockey team has played with guts and shown great skill. Proud of the team. Good luck for the upcoming competition and for future endeavors.” Marijne also tweeted that Modi called him to encourage him. This is the apex of an Indian female success wave in Japan. Three have won medals in three different sports – badminton, boxing and wrestling, making up India’s total medal tally to date (a male wrestler will compete in a gold medal match on Thursday). Prior to Tokyo, Indian women had won a total of just five Olympic medals. Historically, India ranks well below weight per capita in terms of medal count. With a population of 1.37 billion, it is the second most populous nation on Earth. Still, prior to these Olympics, it had won a total of 28 medals, a staggeringly small number. (If cricket were an Olympic sport, that total would be higher.) Eleven of those medals were won by the Indian men’s hockey team, the original world power in the sport. India captured the gold medal in all the 1928-56 Olympics and medaled in hockey in 10 consecutive summer games. The men’s team also plays in the bronze medal match this week – which is more expected, albeit a somewhat dated one. Their last medal was won in 1980. The women’s team is the revelation. “They’ve taken it to the next level,” says journalist Abhijit Deshmukh, who reports from the team here for Webdunia. “Most women in India are still expected to do the housework and be a good wife and a good daughter. What this team achieves today is an exciting moment. I think it’s going to change the face of Indian women.” That is the stated goal of the team. “We want to inspire the little girls in India,” said team captain Rani Rampal. They want to give the next generation of female hockey players an easier path. India’s Gurjit Kaur (second from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the semi-final match against Argentina. Tausef Mustafa / Getty Images They are an exciting group. Rampal is the daughter of a man who sold rocks from a horse cart and could hardly afford to feed his family three meals a day when she was growing up. Rampal’s club coach provided her with hockey sticks and shoes, which the family could not afford. Today, thanks to Rampal’s stardom, her family lives in a two-storey house. Vandana Katariya, who scored a hat-trick against Japan, used tree branches as makeshift hockey sticks as a child in a northern province because village elders disapproved of girls playing sports. Others on the team were criticized for playing a sport that required them to wear a skirt and shorts. “We started all this and we thought what’s the big goal for the women [team]’, says Marianne. “And it’s not about winning medals, it’s about inspiring women in India, empowering and inspiring young girls. That’s the legacy you want to create, that’s the legacy the girls want to create. This is our thing and I’m here to help, and a medal helps. “And now I think a lot of girls in India will be inspired. OK, I want this too, I also want to make my dream come true. And that is something bigger than anything.” Media members in India have commented that this team is the script of a 2007 Bollywood film that has come to life. “Chak De!” was the story of an Indian women’s hockey team winning the World Cup, inspired by the team that won the Commonwealth Games in 2002. This is the Olympics, something bigger than even Bollywood fiction could imagine. Australia’s quarterfinals were very much the stuff of cinematic imagination. In the film, India’s team is shot at by the Aussies in the opening match, but returns to upset them for the title. Here in Tokyo, India was routed 5-1 by the Netherlands to start the competition and faced the world’s number 2 team in the quarter-finals in Australia. Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal via a drag flick, and the Indian defense kept it standing. Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia stopped nine shots – eight from penalty corners – for a win that earned her a new nickname: ‘The Wall’. Players from India celebrate after the quarter-final upset against Australia. Yang Shiyao/Getty Images India has begun to pump more resources into sports other than cricket, said journalist Omprakash Munda, covering its sixth Olympics. With better facilities and more money, he sees less resistance to families letting their children become athletes. “Olympic Games, we are behind,” Munda said. “But now parents want their children to come and play sports because the money is there.” The populace is definitely there for this sleeping giant to become a much more powerful Olympic contender. It will help if India follows the lead of its women’s hockey team and gives gender the freedom to pursue athletic dreams, rather than hinder them as it did for generations. “In India you have to think big, and I told the girls that too,” said Marijne. “If you strive for the highest, for the clouds, you will fall on the highest mountain. If you aim for the mountain, you will fall to the ground. We went for the clouds and I said what happens next doesn’t matter, but that’s what we have to strive for.” Additional reporting for this piece was provided by Lila Bromberg. More Olympic record:

