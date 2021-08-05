US steps up hunt for Olympic medals

Tokyo (AFP)

The United States will watch a quadruple gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Thursday, led by hurdler Grant Holloway, as the men’s basketball tournament reaches the semifinals.

Kevin Durant and his teammates from the United States aim to re-enter the gold medal contest as they take on Australia.

With four days to go from the Games, China leads the medal tally with 32 golds to the US’s 25.

Host nation Japan is a strong performer with 21 gold medals, six for fourth-placed Great Britain.

Ten hurdles stand between Holloway and a first Olympic gold medal for the Floridian, the world’s dominant sprint hurdler this year who aims to recapture the title for the US after Omar McLeod brought him to Jamaica in Rio five years ago.

Triple jumper Will Claye was able to take the second track and field title of the day for the Americans.

A third gold will probably come from world record holder Ryan Crouser in the final of the men’s shot put.

The Americans expect fourth in the men’s 400 meters, while Michael Norman is under pressure to restore pride after the American runners fell short in the 100 and 200 meters.

However, Norman faces a challenge from Grenada’s resurgent Kirani James, the 2012 gold medalist and still just 28 who ran an impressive 43.88 seconds to secure his spot in the final.

– Australian Hoop Dreams –

In Saitama, Durant and his teammates cannot afford to lower their vigilance against an Australian team with veteran NBA players, including Patty Mills and Joe Ingles.

The Australians have been trying to finish on the Olympic podium since the Melbourne Games in 1956, but have yet to make it, despite competing for the bronze medal four times.

“We’ve been to this stage many times and haven’t crossed the line. But we’ve bottled up those experiences and I think we’re well prepared at this point and at this stage to take the next step,” San Antonio Spurs point guard Mills said.

A strong France side that stunned the Americans in their first game must contain the scoring threat from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenia if they are to reach the final.

China is eager to pick up gold one more time and tighten its grip on the diving competition by retaining the title on the women’s 10m platform.

In another key action, China will battle Japan for the women’s table tennis team gold.

At the Izu Velodrome, world records fall like confetti, showing that teams have pushed technology to new limits.

The ladies keirin and men’s nomnium are the next events.

Japan has all the gold medals in skateboarding so far and will be contenders in the men’s park finals.

In the women’s equivalent on Wednesday, 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki’s bronze medal made her the first person to win an Olympic medal before her 13th birthday since French rower Noel Vandernotte in 1936.

Australia will face Belgium in the men’s hockey final and early in the morning the hardened men’s marathon swimmers dive in and begin their 10-kilometer course.

