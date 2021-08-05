Ohio Football opens fall camp on Friday





american football

8-4-2021 13:39:00

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, Ohio Ohio’s soccer team reports for fall camp today as the Bobcats begin their inaugural season led by head coach Tim Albin . The Bobcats’ first practice session will take place on Friday (Aug. 6) from 9:05 a.m. ET at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats come from a 2020 campaign that was cut significantly due to COVID-19. Ohio played only three games and finished with a 2-1 record after beating Akron and Bowling Green. Kurtis Rourke returns for the Bobcats after leading the passing offense for Ohio last season, and De’Montre Tuggle will resume his role as a starting running back after averaging 134.3 yards/game last season and being selected to the All-MAC Second Team as both a running back and kick returner. On the defensive side of the ball, Jamison Collier returns for the Bobcats after leading the team in tackles. Jett Elad , who had the third-most solo tackles for the team as a redshirt freshman, also returns for defensive coordinator Ron Collins . Albin will make his head coaching debut after spending 16 seasons as Offensive Coordinator under Frank Solich, beginning in 2005. 25th national ranking in their first season at the Division I-AA level. NDSU finished the season with an average of 378.5 yards of total offense, including 192.4 on the ground, and had four offensive players named first-team All-Great West Football Conference. Albin worked at Solich in Nebraska from 2000 to 2003. He began the Cornhusker program as a graduate assistant, a position he held for three seasons before being promoted to running backs coach and passing game coordinator for the 2003 season. Prior to his stint with Nebraska, Albin was state head coach for three seasons Northwestern Oklahoma, where he won the NAIA Championship in 1999 with a record of 13-0. He was named NAIA Football Coach of the Year by Rawlings and American Football Coach Magazine as the Rangers recorded their first undefeated season in history. This season also sees the return of the Ohio Bobcat star’s former quarterback, Tyler Tettleton. He will return to Athens as a passing match coordinator and running backs coach. In three years as the Bobcats’ starting quarterback, he helped Ohio to the 2011 Mid-American Conference East Division victory, a couple of bowl wins, including the first-ever bowl. triumphed in the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the program’s first season with 10 wins since 1968. Tettleton also set 27 Ohio football program records, becoming the first quarterback in school history to exceed 9,000 yards in the air. He also threw 67 touchdown passes during his career in Athens. In 2011, Tettleton set records for highest passer rating (148.9), most completions (265), most touchdown passes (28), most pass yards (3,306), and most total yards (3,960). Ohio has 19 training sessions scheduled at Peden Stadium as part of their fall camp. All practices are open to the media and times are subject to change. Photos and video recordings are only allowed during the first 10 minutes of each workout. The Bobcats begin their regular season against Syracuseon on Saturday, September 4 under the lights at Peden Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. For ticket information, call the ticket office at 1-800-575-2287 or Click here. Stay tuned to www.ohiobobcats.com for camp reports, special reports and videos. Fans can also follow on Twitter at @OhioFootball and on [email protected] for more daily content. Ohio Football Fall Camp 2021 Practice Schedule Exercise 1 Aug 6 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 2 Aug 7 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 3 Aug 8 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 4 9 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 5 10 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 6 11 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 7 Aug 13 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 8 (Scrimmage) Aug 14 9:05 AM

Practice Aug 9 16 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 10 17 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 11 Aug 18 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 12 19 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 13 20 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Exercise 14 (Scrimmage) 21 Aug. 9:00 am

Exercise 15 Aug 23 3:25 PM

Exercise 16 – 24 Aug 3:25 PM

Exercise 17 – 25 Aug 3:30 pm

Exercise 18 – 26 Aug 2:30 PM

Exercise 19 – 27 Aug – 3:30 pm #OUohyeah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiobobcats.com/news/2021/8/4/ohio-football-opens-fall-camp-on-friday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos