The nomadic life with… Alexander Bublik | ATP tour

Alexander Bublik is one of the most entertaining players on the ATP Tour, from his punching skills to his forearm serves. While fans most remember Kazakhstan’s deception, he has more aces than anyone else so far, with 576 competing in the Citi Open this week.

“It’s a cool stat. It’s great to be in the lead after almost eight months of aces,” said Bublik. “It means I can serve. It means I can hit dingers.”

Before the ninth seed begins his run in Washington, ATPTour.com spoke with Bublik about what his life is like on the Tour, his favorite vacation spots, and why he tries to focus off the court on everything but tennis.

You May Also Like: Bublik: Go Big Or Go Home

What are two essential non-tennis items you always pack for outings?

It’s my wedding ring and my watch. I buy and sell. I bought my first [watch] in 2017. Since then I’ve had many. I am a big watch lover. I like watches, I like to buy and sell them. I like all this kind of stuff. Right now I may have four or five watches, but I’ve had many more.

Do you enjoy traveling the world or do you just think it’s something you have to do to become a professional tennis player? If you like it, what do you like about travel?

I don’t like traveling at all to be honest. I’m not a big fan of packing, flying and changing time zones, but I consider it part of the job. I do not like it. I was glad I could stay at home for six months. I was very happy, it was really good for me. I would stay at home for another six months if necessary. For me, traveling is just part of my job to earn a living.

How do you try to overcome jet lag and acclimate to the local time zone?

It’s not hard for me. I’m fine with the time zones, but I just don’t like to travel. I would like to travel five or six hours by car from my home to the Alps and back. I am not one to go to the Maldives, a 15 hour journey to lie under the sun for 15 days.

So where is your favorite holiday destination?

The French Alps, Swiss Alps, ski resorts. Something that is not mainstream and you don’t see hundreds of tennis players and athletes there. Something a bit interesting to walk around, see nature.

I go to the mountains, I enjoy nature. Sure there is a great hotel, but [I like] walk around. Unfortunately I can’t ski or snowboard, but I love nature. It is wonderful to charge, put your phone away. I think for me the best places are these cold resorts with skiing or in the Swiss Alps.

Watch Bublik Tour The Newport Grounds:

What is your favorite tournament city to visit and why?

The ATP organizes the tournaments in very good locations, so usually it is always in good cities. There are cities I don’t like [because of] weather or conditions or other things, but generally 95 percent of ATP’s tournaments are held in great places. We have great hotels [too].

As a tennis player, taking care of your body is paramount, so how do you take care of it on long journeys?

Sleep well, and a few glasses of wine never hurts. I’m not trying to hold on to the tennis player thing, always taking care of yourself, taking care of your body, taking care of your tennis. When you travel, you should try to be a normal person and do what a normal person would do on a 14 hour flight.

Are there any routines or activities you do to create a sense of “home on the road” to make you feel more comfortable?

I travel with my wife, my coach – who is my good friend – and a fitness trainer and we try not to talk about tennis. We try not to think about tennis at all when we are outside the tennis courts. Just live a normal life.

I don’t treat myself like a tennis player when I’m outside. Probably I should do that to perform better as they say. But for me the most important thing is to feel happy and comfortable in the Tour. I try to put the tennis life aside when I am away from the tennis courts.