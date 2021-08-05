Summer isn’t over yet: Open Streets returns downtown for its fourth year





Posted: Aug 4, 2021

Updated: Aug 4, 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Open Streets Fort Wayne returns for its fourth year on Sunday, August 29 at 4 p.m. Mayor Tom Henry and others released details of the event during a press conference on Wednesday morning. The free, human-powered event provides participants with a safe space to cycle, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor. There will be something for people of all ages and cultures to enjoy together with games, music, food and much more planned. The Knight Foundation is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Open Streets Fort Wayne. Open Streets has become a summer tradition and looked forward to welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy a special day, Mayor Henry said. By providing unique events and amenities of excellent quality of life, Fort Wayne is an attractive community to live, work and play. I am still encouraged by the excitement, positivity and investment experienced in our city. NE Indiana Restaurants to See in Indiana Culinary Trail

The event takes place along the South Calhoun Street corridor from Superior to Pontiac streets, and with connections to The Landing, Promenade Park, and many neighborhoods along the way. I encourage everyone to come out and explore the Open Streets route, wheel or heel! At 2.5 miles from end to end, it’s a manageable distance for many to walk or bike, said Amy Hartzog, program manager for Open Streets Fort Wayne. We are also partnering with CTN to provide free bus transportation around the event with designated bus stops that people can take advantage of on foot during Open Streets. One of this year’s highlights is the All-America City Awards at the Park Foundation Pavilion in Promenade Park. A National Civic League representative will hand Mayor Henry the All-America City plate at 11:45 a.m., followed by the Open Streets Bike Parade at noon. The Open Streets Bike Parade begins at Promenade Park and ends at Pontiac Street. Residents of all ages are encouraged to participate in the bicycle decorating contest which will take place at 11am. in Promenade Park, before Open Streets officially begins at noon. Multiple awards will be presented for the following themes: Fort Wayne People and Places, Fort Wayne Companies, Inventions and Innovations, and Fort Wayne Schools and Sports. This year’s theme is Spirit of the Summit City. Please visit openstreetsfw.org to register for the bicycle decorating contest and to learn more about the bicycle parade. Fort Waynes Open Streets is a unique way to exercise, socialize with friends new and old, visit the businesses in historic Calhoun, and enjoy more than 100 free activities along the route, including live music, BMX, roller derby, soccer, pickleball, table tennis, nature activities, yoga, fitness classes, chess, Harry Potter Wizards Unite, dancing, outdoor curling, bubble machine and much more. Visit openstreetsfw.org for activity hub updates and the latest information.

