April Ross, Alix Klineman Guaranteed Olympic Medal at 2021 Summer Games

Klineman didn’t want to disappoint her steady partner. Ross said Klinemans’ tireless effort made her even harder.

Alix has studied the game more than anyone I’ve ever known, Ross said. She’d go home and watch a bunch of videos and I’d say, well, I better go home and watch video too.

Although the transition took time, international success came quickly. The duo won their first tournament the FIVB Dela Beach Open in The Hague, Netherlands in January 2018.

Ross never doubted her pairing with Klineman, but starting their careers strong together solidified their decision.

It was just kind of, “Well, duh,” Ross said.

Like, OK, Klineman added. We have made the right choice.

The victories kept piling up. During the 2018 AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour, Klineman and Ross won four tournaments. Later that year, they won gold at the Yangzhou Open, their second FIVB tournament. In 2019 they won silver at the world championships.

Thereafter, three more AVP tournaments were won in 2020, and during the shortened 2021 season, Klineman and Ross won once and placed third twice. The foundation they established on the international scene as the No. 2 pair in the world translated into their dominant play at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ross and Klineman won six consecutive sets through three elimination matches to guarantee themselves an Olympic silver or gold.

It’s the most amazing feeling and we’ve dreamed of this, Klineman said. This is what we have worked for every day. But just because you’re working for it and because you’re doing everything you can, doesn’t mean it will happen. So the fact that everything is falling into place, it feels so magical.

Coming in their face with big blocks

In their 2-0 semi-final victory over Swiss pair Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidric, Ross and Klineman showed what makes their partnership special. Both showed their offensive prowess as Ross finished with 15 attack points and Klineman added nine. Klineman, who was named AVP’s best blocker in 2018 and 2019, contributed four block points.